Is Wolverine's Daughter In Deadpool 3? Everything We Know So Far

"Deadpool & Wolverine" will claw its way into theaters later this year, and the internet is ablaze with rumors about which characters will join the titular heroes for an adventure across the Multiverse. While the U.S. government has spoiled a major "Deadpool 3" villain, and the resurrection of Jennifer Garner's Elektra looks likely, details about the Marvel blockbuster are being kept close to the vest. With Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) back in the equation following his death in "Logan," some people expect to see the hairy brute reunite with his daughter, X-23 (Dafne Keen) — but will it happen?

The short answer is ... maybe. "Deadpool & Wolverine" has already teased the "Logan" star's return, with reports noting that Keen talked with Marvel Studios about reprising her role before the SAG-AFTRA strike. Furthermore, Keen's social media activity has incited a fan frenzy, especially after the actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of her and Jackman on the "Logan" set. The pic disappeared into the ether afterward, but not before the X (formerly Twitter) account @CosmicMarvel captured it.

In short, X-23's return has yet to be confirmed, but anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there have been enough teases to make fans feel cautiously optimistic. Furthermore, the character has an interesting story that filmmakers might be interested in exploring on the big screen as the MCU braces itself for more mutant adventures.