Is Wolverine's Daughter In Deadpool 3? Everything We Know So Far
"Deadpool & Wolverine" will claw its way into theaters later this year, and the internet is ablaze with rumors about which characters will join the titular heroes for an adventure across the Multiverse. While the U.S. government has spoiled a major "Deadpool 3" villain, and the resurrection of Jennifer Garner's Elektra looks likely, details about the Marvel blockbuster are being kept close to the vest. With Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) back in the equation following his death in "Logan," some people expect to see the hairy brute reunite with his daughter, X-23 (Dafne Keen) — but will it happen?
The short answer is ... maybe. "Deadpool & Wolverine" has already teased the "Logan" star's return, with reports noting that Keen talked with Marvel Studios about reprising her role before the SAG-AFTRA strike. Furthermore, Keen's social media activity has incited a fan frenzy, especially after the actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of her and Jackman on the "Logan" set. The pic disappeared into the ether afterward, but not before the X (formerly Twitter) account @CosmicMarvel captured it.
In short, X-23's return has yet to be confirmed, but anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there have been enough teases to make fans feel cautiously optimistic. Furthermore, the character has an interesting story that filmmakers might be interested in exploring on the big screen as the MCU braces itself for more mutant adventures.
Who is Wolverine's daughter?
Known as Laura Kinney to her friends and family, X-23 is a character with an interesting backstory. While she's an established character in the pages of Marvel's comic books, the mutant debuted on the screen courtesy of "X-Men: Evolution," an animated series that chronicles the titular heroes during their teenage years (with an adult Wolverine serving as their mentor). The series is divisive among fans, but X-23 was generally well-received from the outset, and the cartoon was her launchpad toward more acclaimed adventures.
X-23 and Wolverine have a unique relationship. She is cloned from a sample of his DNA and created to be an instrument of destruction for an organization called the Facility. Unfortunately for the villains, Wolverine's DNA gives her a conscience, and she eventually joins forces with her dad and his X-Men comrades before becoming a member of the X-Force group.
With the X-Men set to join the MCU, there are opportunities for X-23 to have a future in the franchise. However, it remains to be seen what Marvel's plan is for the mutants on the screen, and whether it involves Logan's daughter.
