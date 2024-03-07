The Netflix Sci-Fi Sequel Blowing Up The Charts Right Now

Netflix fans love their movies high-octane, whether they're viewing the streamer's army of original action films or its cadre of imported and licensed productions. One sequel, co-produced by and starring Stephen and Robbie Amell, has burst out of the gate with 20 million views from February 26 to March 3: "Code 8: Part II."

The science fiction flick follows "Code 8," a 2019 science fiction outing about Connor Reed (Robbie Amell, who played Wesley in "The Duff"), a construction worker blessed with telekinetic powers, among other abilities. His skills have been outlawed by the government, which has resulted in ruthless surveillance and abuse of authority. But things begin to change when Connor faces a family crisis. Needing money for his mother's medical treatments, he falls in with a gang of small-time cons and hopes to use his powers to battle back against the repressive regime holding power over them all. He is forced to face off against the Lincoln City Police Department and its phalanx of robots, which are determined to bring him in.

The sequel sees Connor coping with the ramifications of his choices in the first film. He's been released after a five-year stint in prison and is working as a janitor while trying to keep a low profile. But after encountering Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus), a teenager who claims her brother died in a terrible way at the hands of the resurging LCPD, he soon learns that sinister human experimentation may be happening within their ranks. Connor turns to old friends and enemies to ensure Pav's safety.

Connor's life has been one big semi-lonely struggle, but the Amell cousins found a little financial ease from their fans was key to getting the "Code 8" series off the ground.