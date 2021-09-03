The Real Way Stephen Amell Could Return As The Green Arrow
2012 was a pivotal year for superhero adaptations on both big and small screens. "The Avengers" proved a cinematic universe of superpowered individuals featuring both standalone movies and team-ups could be financially and critically successful. However, over on the television side of things, a new show debuted on The CW that would go on to influence a decade of series to come — "Arrow."
A TV show based on Oliver Queen, a.k.a. Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), sounds pretty straightforward on paper. He's a bow and arrow-wielding vigilante set out to protect his city from destruction. Oh, and he also happens to be a billionaire playboy with some pretty sweet digs to call home. However, things gradually expanded beyond Starling City as the likes of The Flash (Grant Gustin) and conflicts set within the multiverse began to occur. Oliver went from tackling drug dealers to taking on interdimensional threats. Before you knew it, The CW had its own universe on its hands with a slew of spinoffs, including "Batwoman," "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Supergirl," emerging.
While the Arrowverse still goes strong, Amell's role in it has come to an end ... or has it? After eight seasons, "Arrow" concluded with the death of Oliver Queen. He gave his life to save the multiverse and truly earned a hero's ending. But naturally, death is far from permanent in the comic book world, and if given the opportunity, Amell sounds game to return to the green-clad character.
Stephen Amell pitches an Arrow limited series bringing back Oliver Queen
The series finale of "Arrow" offered a pretty definitive end for the hero. The final scene depicts a flashforward to 2040, where his long-time love interest Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) dies, and the Monitor escorts her to meet Oliver in the afterlife. The two have finally found peace, and they can enjoy the rest of eternity with one another.
While the flashforward does suggest Oliver has remained dead, stranger things have happened in the Arrowverse, and there's nothing saying Oliver wasn't resurrected, only to die again at some point between now and 2040. Regardless of how it would happen, Amell sounds more than happy to return to the role, as he recently stated on the "Inside of You" podcast. He mentioned, "If the opportunity ever came up to like do six to eight episodes of 'Arrow' as, like, a limited series on Netflix or HBO Max — or something like that, or on The CW, as the case may be — I think that would be amazing" (via ComicBook.com).
It's not the first time Amell has floated the possibility of returning to the DC universe. In an interview from last year, the actor explained how he had a conversation with Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti about returning to the part: "I said, 'Look, I hope this doesn't happen, but if everything goes to sh*t and you guys can't get actors up here [to Canada] because of issues about mostly American actors crossing into Canada, and if things can't be figured out, here's the deal man. I'm here, and if I have to stay here, I want to work. If I'm going to work, let's just figure out a way to bring Oliver back from the dead" (via ComicBook.com).
It appears that wasn't necessary, but if the right story comes along, perhaps we could see Amell suit up in the hood for one more adventure.