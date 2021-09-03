The Real Way Stephen Amell Could Return As The Green Arrow

The series finale of "Arrow" offered a pretty definitive end for the hero. The final scene depicts a flashforward to 2040, where his long-time love interest Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) dies, and the Monitor escorts her to meet Oliver in the afterlife. The two have finally found peace, and they can enjoy the rest of eternity with one another.

While the flashforward does suggest Oliver has remained dead, stranger things have happened in the Arrowverse, and there's nothing saying Oliver wasn't resurrected, only to die again at some point between now and 2040. Regardless of how it would happen, Amell sounds more than happy to return to the role, as he recently stated on the "Inside of You" podcast. He mentioned, "If the opportunity ever came up to like do six to eight episodes of 'Arrow' as, like, a limited series on Netflix or HBO Max — or something like that, or on The CW, as the case may be — I think that would be amazing" (via ComicBook.com).

It's not the first time Amell has floated the possibility of returning to the DC universe. In an interview from last year, the actor explained how he had a conversation with Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti about returning to the part: "I said, 'Look, I hope this doesn't happen, but if everything goes to sh*t and you guys can't get actors up here [to Canada] because of issues about mostly American actors crossing into Canada, and if things can't be figured out, here's the deal man. I'm here, and if I have to stay here, I want to work. If I'm going to work, let's just figure out a way to bring Oliver back from the dead" (via ComicBook.com).

It appears that wasn't necessary, but if the right story comes along, perhaps we could see Amell suit up in the hood for one more adventure.