A Twilight Animated Series Announcement Has Fans On Twitter Saying The Same Thing

Because time is a flat circle and studios are willing to reboot or revive movie franchises that seem dormant, there's a "Twilight" television series on the way — and apparently, it'll be an animated show.

According to a report from Deadline, Lionsgate will be shopping around both the "Twilight" series — which was always intended to be animated — and a "John Wick" show. "We're going to go out with the 'Twilight' series, an animated series, I think there'll be a lot of interest in that," Lionsgate's vice chairman Michael Burns told the outlet.

So what do fans think of cartoon versions of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan — played in the original films by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart — coming to the small screen? They're definitely surprised by the perceived change of format (despite what Lionsgate told the press, nobody in the general public knew that it was conceived as an animated series), but they're excited anyway. As @GodzillaMendoza pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Oh? Oh damn okay. Finally an animated remake of a live action thing! We've been talking about that a lot lately on here in the wake of Avatar [The Last Airbender]."