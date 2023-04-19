The Twilight Reboot Series Should Ignore The Books, And Make Edward The Villain

If you're surprised by the fact that the "Twilight" series is the next young adult fantasy hit to get its own television adaptation, it might be because you're not paying attention. HBO made waves when they announced that they'd bring "Harry Potter" back to the screen — the small one this time — with a decades-long series on its newly named streamer Max, and now, the series that made sparkly vampires sexy is getting the same treatment. At this rate, we can expect a "Divergent" series reboot any second now, probably.

It's not at all shocking that after "Harry Potter," Stephenie Meyer's four-book series would get its own shot at a TV show. What could be shocking, though — and in the right way — is if the showrunners decided to abandon the basic premise of the books and original film series, and take Edward Cullen entirely at his word when he calls himself a "predator."

Yes, what we're trying to say here is that Edward, a vampire who is over 100 years old and falls in love with a teenage girl, should be the villain he was always meant to be. Make Edward the bad guy. Transform "Twilight" into Netflix's "You," but with vampires. Keep the concept the same, but change the lens we view it through, and turn this "Twilight" television adaptation into the scariest possible version of its original source material ... you know, one where a violent undead being stalks a young, innocent girl.