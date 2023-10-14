Twilight: How Old Is Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen & Why Is It Creepy?

How old is Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" movies? Way too old to be dating a high-schooler.

The sparkly vampire, played by Robert Pattinson, first meets Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) after she moves to Forks, Washington to live with her father and the two end up at the same high school. To say they fall in love at first sight, though, isn't exactly accurate — when Bella walks into biology class, Edward ever-so-subtly claps his hand to his face as if she's just been sprayed by a skunk. Later on, Bella learns a few key things about Edward — namely, that he's a vampire and her blood smells especially delectable to him.

As for his age, Edward Cullen — born Edward Anthony Mason — entered the world as a human on June 20, 1901 in Chicago and was turned into a vampire at 17 years old in 1918. The events of "Twilight" take place in 2005, meaning that when Edward meets a teenage Bella, he's 104 years old. Edward might be a mythical being who looks eternally youthful, but he also should probably figure out a way to date women who can legally vote or order a drink.