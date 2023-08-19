Dead Movie Franchises That Got A Second Chance

Just like the cursed board game that Judy (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter (Bradley Pierce) bury at the end of "Jumanji," the "Jumanji" franchise lay dormant for more than a decade. Sure, the series briefly stirred in its sleep with the release of "Zathura," a movie that technically belongs in the franchise because it was adapted from the same series of picture books by Chris Van Allsburg. Yet "Zathura" flopped at the box office, and the world of "Jumanji" sank quickly back into obscurity.

Then along came "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," which updated the series to appeal to the next generation of gamers. This 2017 reboot had almost nothing in common with the original aside from the basic premise. Unlike most sequels, there were no returning characters, just a blink-and-you-miss-it reference to Alan (Robin Williams). Of course, Peter and Judy's Aunt Nora (Bebe Neuwirth) did get a cameo in the next film, "Jumanji: The Next Level."

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" remains the best-reviewed and highest-grossing film in the franchise. Part of the sequel's success may come from its willingness to embrace comedy. The thrills of the jungle are twice as fun when the characters bicker amongst themselves — one factor that may explain why the original 1995 film didn't have quite the same cultural impact as its sequels. How can you cast a comedic genius like Robin Williams and then have him play the role completely straight-faced?