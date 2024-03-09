What Happened To My 600 Lb-Life's Syreeta Covington?
"My 600-lb Life" Season 11, Episode 4 aired on February 22, 2023, introducing audiences to Syreeta Covington. Her backstory was familiar to longtime viewers of the reality series, as she suffered abuse as a child and turned to eating to help her feel better, similar to Mercedes Cephas from "My 600-lb Life." Covington knew she needed to make changes for the better, and while she mentions having issues trusting people, she realizes she needs the help of Dr. Now and the show.
Her episode ends with Dr. Now, whose real name is Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, praising her for her hard work. However, he still suggests she lose some more weight before performing bariatric surgery. It's unclear from social media whether she attained that goal, but she's uploaded a couple of selfies to Facebook throughout 2024. There's also no mention on her page about her "My 600-lb Life" episode, which would seem like a big deal to promote. Perhaps she wants to be low-key about her reality TV appearance.
Even with no significant updates, Covington's time on "My 600-lb Life" appears to have been worth it. Throughout her episode, she lost 97 pounds total to weigh 506 pounds. It's an excellent start, and hopefully, she will stick to the regimen to get even healthier.
My 600-lb Life's Syreeta Covington gets support from her husband
It's a difficult journey to lose that much weight, but fortunately, Syreeta Covington has support from her husband, Lawrence Covington. Some men featured on the show haven't always backed their partners' journeys. "My 600-lb Life" fans had a lot to say about Bettie Jo Elmore's husband on Season 3 because he didn't want her to lose weight for fear she would leave him. Fortunately, Lawrence was far more caring on Syreeta's episode.
While Syreeta mentioned having trust issues, she clarified that her spouse is one person she can rely on. However, updates on Lawrence's social media are also hard to come by. He's on Instagram but doesn't post about her very often. The last one about Syreeta was uploaded on July 10, 2023, where he wished her a happy birthday. It doesn't seem there are any problems between the two (at least what can be gleaned online); they may not want to delve into their personal lives on social media.
Syreeta was posting about exercising more in 2022, with one Facebook post on August 15 of that year reading: "Even [though] I'm in a lot of pain I'll still be in the gym today." Seeing as her "My 600-lb Life" episode aired in February 2023, there's a good chance she would've been filming her journey when that post was made. Even though there haven't been updates in quite a while, one can only hope Syreeta and her husband are still doing well as she continues her weight loss journey.