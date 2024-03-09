What Happened To My 600 Lb-Life's Syreeta Covington?

"My 600-lb Life" Season 11, Episode 4 aired on February 22, 2023, introducing audiences to Syreeta Covington. Her backstory was familiar to longtime viewers of the reality series, as she suffered abuse as a child and turned to eating to help her feel better, similar to Mercedes Cephas from "My 600-lb Life." Covington knew she needed to make changes for the better, and while she mentions having issues trusting people, she realizes she needs the help of Dr. Now and the show.

Her episode ends with Dr. Now, whose real name is Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, praising her for her hard work. However, he still suggests she lose some more weight before performing bariatric surgery. It's unclear from social media whether she attained that goal, but she's uploaded a couple of selfies to Facebook throughout 2024. There's also no mention on her page about her "My 600-lb Life" episode, which would seem like a big deal to promote. Perhaps she wants to be low-key about her reality TV appearance.

Even with no significant updates, Covington's time on "My 600-lb Life" appears to have been worth it. Throughout her episode, she lost 97 pounds total to weigh 506 pounds. It's an excellent start, and hopefully, she will stick to the regimen to get even healthier.