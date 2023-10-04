My 600-Lb Life: What Is Dr. Now's Real Name?

Over the course of 11 seasons, the TLC documentary series "My 600-lb Life" has explored over 100 cases of people suffering from life-threatening eating disorders. Still, there has been one static element that has carried through the series, regardless of which patients are being explored, and that's Dr. Now.

A veteran in the medical field with over 50 years of experience under his belt, Dr. Now has helped patients like Chris Parsons undergo incredible transformations on "My 600-lb Life." Though many will know him by his shortened moniker, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan is the full name of the attending physician, surgeon, and weight loss expert of the series. In addition, he is well-known to fans for his no-nonsense take on eating disorders and the blunt advice he offers to those looking for help.

On the latter note, he spoke to People about his approach and explained why he may sometimes come across as cold or uncaring. "My job is not to get aggravated but to find a way to motivate them to work hard to get to their goals," the fellow of the American College of Surgeons said. "There are times where I think it's necessary for some tough love, and I have to be stern with them, so I show some of my concern and frustration."