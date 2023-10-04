My 600-Lb Life: What Is Dr. Now's Real Name?
Over the course of 11 seasons, the TLC documentary series "My 600-lb Life" has explored over 100 cases of people suffering from life-threatening eating disorders. Still, there has been one static element that has carried through the series, regardless of which patients are being explored, and that's Dr. Now.
A veteran in the medical field with over 50 years of experience under his belt, Dr. Now has helped patients like Chris Parsons undergo incredible transformations on "My 600-lb Life." Though many will know him by his shortened moniker, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan is the full name of the attending physician, surgeon, and weight loss expert of the series. In addition, he is well-known to fans for his no-nonsense take on eating disorders and the blunt advice he offers to those looking for help.
On the latter note, he spoke to People about his approach and explained why he may sometimes come across as cold or uncaring. "My job is not to get aggravated but to find a way to motivate them to work hard to get to their goals," the fellow of the American College of Surgeons said. "There are times where I think it's necessary for some tough love, and I have to be stern with them, so I show some of my concern and frustration."
Dr. Now is as busy in his late 70s as ever
However, there's more to Dr. Now than fans will see on "My 600-lb" Life." The weight loss expert has also published two books on the subject called "Last Chance to Live" and "The Scale Doesn't Lie, People Do." Furthermore, despite his extensive medical career and years of service, Nowzaradan isn't slowing down one bit.
On top of being an author and public figure, his diet plans and nutritional advice have also become the basis for many healthy living books by other authors. While Dr. Younan Nowzardan, who is 78 years old at the time of writing, may be in the twilight years of his career, he continues to work with patients on "My 600-lb Life" to help them survive their eating disorders and live better, more fulfilling lives.
If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).