Chicago Fire Cast Member Update Teases A Fan Favorite Is Gone For Good

It looks like a longtime "Chicago Fire" fan favorite might not be back after his latest go-around on the series. The Chicago Tribune reports that Jesse Spencer sold his Windy City loft for $1.4125 million on February 28, and while that shouldn't preclude the actor from ever returning to the show as a guest star, there's a chance his character, Matt Casey, might be gone for good. That's despite the fact Casey tells Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) during his wedding reception that "I'll be back soon," though his best friend says he doesn't think he's coming back this time.

Showrunners have not been clear about Spencer's status after the actor exited the series' main cast in October 2021. Speaking with Looper in January, executive producer Andrea Newman answered the question of whether or not Casey will return in "Chicago Fire" Season 12. "We love Matt Casey — we love Jesse [Spencer] — and we will definitely see him this season. We'll see those two together. But there are plans in place that go awry. Things don't go exactly how anyone thinks it's going to go."

Audiences can take comfort in how Casey's storyline concludes on a positive note, as he finally ties the knot with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and the two of them prepare to raise their blended family in Oregon. But regardless of whether or not his character returns, Spencer isn't the only One Chicago actor who put their property on sale after leaving their show.