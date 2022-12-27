Who Is Your Favorite Chicago Fire Character? Here's What Fans Say - Exclusive Survey

"Chicago Fire" might be the most popular series in the "One Chicago" universe, as it's the show that kicked it all off. The series has had more than a handful of major characters since its start in 2011 — some more lovable than others. Fans of the series don't hold back regarding their least favorite characters (we've seen plenty of Stella Kidd hate to justify this), but we wanted to see which member of 51 was their absolute favorite.

Looper surveyed over 600 United States residents and offered them six major players for "Chicago Fire" over the years. These six were chosen based on popularity and the fact that they're generally considered some of the best characters on the show. Remember, this doesn't mean those who placed lower on our poll are hated in any way, just that our readers have chosen others as their favorite. Who landed on top (and who noticeably didn't come close) might surprise you.