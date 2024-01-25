Chicago Fire Showrunner Confirms Whether Matt Casey Appears In Season 12 - Exclusive
In the Season 11 finale of "Chicago Fire," former Firehouse 51 captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) unexpectedly proposed to paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) after a drawn-out courtship. Then, fans had to wait eight long months until the Hollywood strikes-delayed Season 12 premiere to find out her answer, which — of course — was yes.
Fans also learned that Brett will be leaving Chicago to move to Portland, Oregon, to be with Casey. (Spencer exited as a series regular in Season 10 but has occasionally popped in and out as a guest.) Now, viewers must sit back and watch the storyline unfold on Wednesday nights on NBC, waiting for the wedding that will presumably involve another Casey cameo — or will it?
During an exclusive interview with Looper, "Chicago Fire" showrunner Andrea Newman revealed that things may go awry with the plans for Casey and Brett to marry. At the same time, she relieved fan fears that Casey will disappear from the Windy City forever once Brett leaves.
Jesse Spencer is 'always welcome to come back'
Although Andrea Newman wouldn't give specifics about the "wrenches" that get thrown at Brett when it comes to her plans, the "Chicago Fire" showrunner did confirm that Casey will appear in Season 12. "We love Matt Casey — we love Jesse [Spencer] — and we will definitely see him this season," she says, adding, "We'll see those two together. But there are plans in place that go awry. Things don't go exactly how anyone thinks it's going to go."
That said, with Kara Killmer confirmed to be leaving the series sometime this season, it feels like Spencer may be exiting the show again too, as Brett was a big connection between Casey and Firehouse 51 after he left. So, once she leaves, should fans be worried that it means there will be fewer Casey cameos in the future?
According to Newman, viewers shouldn't sweat it. "There's a theme this year of change and evolution, but there's something that Boden says in the premiere, which is: 'Once you're a part of 51, you're always a part of 51,'" she says. "[Jesse] is always welcome to come back to the show."
Season 12 of "Chicago Fire" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock.