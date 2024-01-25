Chicago Fire Showrunner Confirms Whether Matt Casey Appears In Season 12 - Exclusive

Although Andrea Newman wouldn't give specifics about the "wrenches" that get thrown at Brett when it comes to her plans, the "Chicago Fire" showrunner did confirm that Casey will appear in Season 12. "We love Matt Casey — we love Jesse [Spencer] — and we will definitely see him this season," she says, adding, "We'll see those two together. But there are plans in place that go awry. Things don't go exactly how anyone thinks it's going to go."

That said, with Kara Killmer confirmed to be leaving the series sometime this season, it feels like Spencer may be exiting the show again too, as Brett was a big connection between Casey and Firehouse 51 after he left. So, once she leaves, should fans be worried that it means there will be fewer Casey cameos in the future?

According to Newman, viewers shouldn't sweat it. "There's a theme this year of change and evolution, but there's something that Boden says in the premiere, which is: 'Once you're a part of 51, you're always a part of 51,'" she says. "[Jesse] is always welcome to come back to the show."

Season 12 of "Chicago Fire" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock.