Marvel Teases A Huge Change To Its Most Powerful Hero

Contains spoilers for "Sentry" #1 by Marvel Comics

One of Marvel's most powerful heroes, Sentry, might be dead, but his incredible powers are about to shake up the Marvel Universe in a brand-new self-titled four-issue series.

Sentry is one of the strongest characters in all of comics. After Bob Reynolds took an experimental Super-Soldier Serum, the former addict gained the powers of a million exploding suns, giving him abilities largely unrivaled by his fellow heroes, including unmatched strength and energy manipulation. However, by getting his incredible powers, Reynolds became not just the Sentry but also the Void, a destructive being and dark side of the hero who wants to envelop the entire universe in darkness and destroy anything that stands in its way. To stop the Void, Sentry has made the Marvel Universe (including himself) forget about him multiple times, as having no Sentry outweighed the potential of the Void potentially being freed.

Sentry would eventually return and suit up alongside the Avengers, but ultimately, as he always does, he lost control and had to be stopped before the Void took over. Sentry died in the "King in Black" event against Knull, the God of Symbiotes, and hasn't returned in his normal form since, cameoing in "Strange," where he was turned into the Revenant Prime before being defeated once again. Now, before his theorized and rumored debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sentry is back... sort of.