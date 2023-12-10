Dune 2 Is Different From The First Movie In One Major Way

It makes sense for the second half of the "Dune" story to be action-heavy. As the epic unfolds, there will doubtless be plenty of fighting, thrilling moments, and sandworms — lots of sandworms. The funny thing is, even though a more muscular second half is in store for cinematic audiences, the source material remains light on the action itself, even during the story's climax.

Don't get us wrong. Herbert's book is loaded with action-related concepts, and his Arrakis narrative has countless tense moments and plenty of bloodshed. The thing is, all of it is broken up, and there are plenty of parts that drag the story's momentum down. The inner dialogue (a lot of the book is in inner-thought italics) is particularly disruptive.

It will be fun to see a competent adaptation of the book skip harmlessly over these beats and provide us with a more seamless, action-packed experience. The Total Film interview even reports that all of the second movie was recorded on IMAX cameras (as opposed to 35-40% of the first one). Clearly, we're in for a treat, visually speaking.

The only concern now is that the movie avoids pulling a "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" stunt. When Peter Jackson and company chose to divide "The Hobbit" into three parts, the final film ended up being little more than an overstretched string of battle sequences. Here's hoping that restricting "Dune's" fractionalized story to two parts rather than three avoids that issue.