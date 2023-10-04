Thanos Is Back & Marvel's Most Powerful Team Wants A Piece In Exclusive Preview

Contains spoilers for "Thanos" #1 (by writer Christopher Cantwell, artist Luca Pizarri, colorist Ruth Redmond, and letterer VC's Cory Petit).

Thanos is heading to Earth in a brand-new series from Marvel Comics, and when he arrives, the Mad Titan will face off against a new Illuminati while carrying out a mysterious quest, putting him at odds with some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Thanos has long been one of the most powerful and calculated adversaries of heroes across the Marvel Universe. The villain's most famous mission — to acquire the Infinity Stones and snap half of all life from reality in the "Infinity Gauntlet" storyline — showed how big of a threat he truly is, as he nearly succeeded in causing permanent damage to the galaxy in an attempt to win Death's affection. In more recent years, he has plotted to get revenge on the Eternals by nearly destroying the race of ancient beings that shunned him as a child for his monstrous appearance. But while his recent attempts to overthrow the Eternals ended with his own banishment, Thanos is coming back to wreak more havoc on Earth.

In Christopher Cantwell ("Iron Man") and Luca Pizarri's ("Murderworld: Moon Knight") new "Thanos" series, the purple-visaged villain will touch down on the planet he's often made one of his biggest targets. A new Illuminati, a secret group of Marvel heroes taking on extra-dangerous threats, will form to stop him, but can they prevent Thanos' latest attack and keep him from reacquiring a secret item he's lost?