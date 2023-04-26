Thanos' Connection To Marvel's Secret Seventh Infinity Stone Is Bigger Than We Thought
Contains spoilers for "Thor" #33
More new details have been revealed regarding Thanos' history with the seventh Infinity Stone, as the Mad Titan has a deep connection to its creation.
In "Thor" #33 by Torrun Gronbekk, Juan Gedeon, Matt Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino, readers are taken back to the Age of Bor, as Thanos finds himself back in time where he was stuck for multiple years. In the past in Vanheim, Thanos prepares himself for the creation of the Black Stone, as he tries to steal the powerful cosmic artifact for himself. However, when the seventh Infinity Stone is created by powerful magic users of the realm, and the Marvel supervillain fights his way to where it came to be, he discovers the Black Stone isn't just a gem like the other stones, but seems to be an actual person. And unlike the other Infinity Stones' origins and inception, the story strongly hints Thanos is connected to it in a major way.
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone has been teased for some time
The seventh Infinity Stone has been teased from the first arc of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's run on "Thor." Thor first experienced the darkness of the Black Stone after being shown a vision from the Black Winter, who offered the hero a glimpse of his own death. The God of Thunder watched in horror as he saw himself face off against Thanos but with an Infinity Stone-embedded Mjolnir and a new Black Stone. Then, with one of his greatest power upgrades ever, Thanos used the seven Infinity Stones to lead an undead army of heroes, as future Thor could only watch as the Mad Titan's incredible weapons killed him.
In the current arc of "Thor," the hero is learning more about the Black Stone's past. Deep within a forbidden part of Asgard, Thor discovered his grandfather Bor tried to use a Galactus Seed to try to harness the powers of the undead. In the present, Corvus Glaive has ventured into the wasteland of Niffleheim in search of the stone, kidnapping Thor's sister Laussa to try to seemingly resurrect Thanos. But, at the same time, Doctor Doom has also captured the attention of Thor, as he's taken the lost souls of Valhalla, using their souls like fuel to power what's coming next. While his plan hasn't been revealed, the supervillain also appears to be making a play for the Black Stone — with his attempts to gain more power leading him to kidnap Hela to prevent her interference.
Thanos' connection to the Black Stone is monumental
"Thor" #33 opens with Thanos hunting prey in Vanaheim, as he was sent back in time after falling into a Black Hole during the conclusion of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's "Guardians of the Galaxy" run. Having spent years in the past, he waits patiently for the day Bor creates the Black Stone. After battling against Bor's forces, Thor's grandfather is told about the time-displaced villain who seeks the powerful stone. Bor reveals he knew about Thanos' presence for some time and that since the Mad Titan is here and after the Black Stone, he knows its creation will succeed. Despite warnings, Bor continues full-steam ahead.
Using the Galactus Seed, Bor's sorcerers bring the Eternal Flame of Muspel to create the Black Stone, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Bor's warriors as the uncontrolled magical force causes the eruption of a volcano. Thanos reaches the heart of the fire as the souls of the dead melt around him and is reborn into something new. However, when Thanos demands the sorcerer show him the newly minted Black Stone, he finds something else: a child. The Galactus seed, souls and the Eternal Flame of Muspel combined to create a person reborn as "death." Even Thanos is confused why there is no seventh Infinity Stone to take. But, the new Black Stone seems to be a person, not a cosmic artifact.
With Thanos being around and playing a direct part in the Black Stone's creation in the past, his history is tied directly to it — which makes Thor's visions of him wielding it that much scarier, as he's had plenty of time to learn about its true capabilities.
What or who is the Black Stone connected to?
The Black Stone might have a physical stone-like form in Thor's dark visions of the future, but during its creation, it is reborn as a person. But who is that person? There are a couple of possibilities.
The most obvious choice is Hela. In the comics, the Asgardian Goddess of Death is the daughter of Loki and Angrboda (a giantess). Born half-dead, Hela would become the leader of Hel, where she has taken Asgardian souls to the realm after their deaths. It would make a lot of sense for Hela to be the Black Stone personified, as her connection to death and souls is directly connected to the powers of the seventh Infinity Stone. It would also explain why Doctor Doom recently kidnapped her, as he likely tried to figure out her role in its creation himself.
The less obvious choice is Death itself. Considering Death was created alongside the universe itself and played such a massive role in the cosmic hierarchy of the Marvel Universe, it would be a surprise if it were her, but it's not totally out of the question. While it would connect Thanos to Death even more, Marvel would need to significantly rewrite her history to make her fit as the Black Stone.
With previews for "Thor" #35 teasing Hela's mysterious origin being revealed, it feels like a safe bet her life is connected directly to the Black Stone. Still, with Thanos being around when the seventh Infinity Stone was created and possibly acquiring it, plenty remains to be revealed about the Black Stone and its current whereabouts.
"Thor #33" by Torrun Gronbekk, Juan Gedeon, Matt Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino from Marvel Comics is in comic book stores now.