Thanos' Connection To Marvel's Secret Seventh Infinity Stone Is Bigger Than We Thought

The Black Stone might have a physical stone-like form in Thor's dark visions of the future, but during its creation, it is reborn as a person. But who is that person? There are a couple of possibilities.

The most obvious choice is Hela. In the comics, the Asgardian Goddess of Death is the daughter of Loki and Angrboda (a giantess). Born half-dead, Hela would become the leader of Hel, where she has taken Asgardian souls to the realm after their deaths. It would make a lot of sense for Hela to be the Black Stone personified, as her connection to death and souls is directly connected to the powers of the seventh Infinity Stone. It would also explain why Doctor Doom recently kidnapped her, as he likely tried to figure out her role in its creation himself.

The less obvious choice is Death itself. Considering Death was created alongside the universe itself and played such a massive role in the cosmic hierarchy of the Marvel Universe, it would be a surprise if it were her, but it's not totally out of the question. While it would connect Thanos to Death even more, Marvel would need to significantly rewrite her history to make her fit as the Black Stone.

With previews for "Thor" #35 teasing Hela's mysterious origin being revealed, it feels like a safe bet her life is connected directly to the Black Stone. Still, with Thanos being around when the seventh Infinity Stone was created and possibly acquiring it, plenty remains to be revealed about the Black Stone and its current whereabouts.

"Thor #33" by Torrun Gronbekk, Juan Gedeon, Matt Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino from Marvel Comics is in comic book stores now.