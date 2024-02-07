Thanos Reveals A Huge Change To Death In The Marvel Universe

Contains spoilers for "Thanos" #3 (by Christopher Cantwell, Luca Pizzari, German Peralta, Ruth Redmond, and VC's Cory Petit)

Thanos' greatest love in the Marvel Universe, the living embodiment of Death, has undergone a considerable change in order to learn more about humanity and life itself. As a result, she's evolved into something new — and made unlikely allies to help her achieve her goal.

Thanos' quest for Death's love is vital to the Mad Titan's motivation during the "Infinity Gauntlet" saga and beyond. He initially collected the Infinity Stones so that he can erase half of the universe's population to impress Death and earn her love. However, his attempts to win her cold heart are met with utter rejection and no reciprocation of his strong feelings. And yet, despite being rebuffed, Thanos continues to seek ways to win her over.

In the current "Thanos" miniseries, the supervillain has emerged from his most recent near-death experience after being sucked into a black hole before being pulled back by Phastos of the Eternals. Now, Thanos has arrived in Fresno, California, where he's looking for a woman named Roberta – a woman who is revealed to be Mistress Death in disguise. His newest quest brings him in direct conflict with Marvel's Illuminati, a secret cabal of superheroes who know more about Death's transformation than anyone else. Now, readers are finding out why Death took over a human woman's body, how a deal with the Illuminati made it happen, and how it may have changed her permanently.