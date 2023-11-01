One Dead Avenger Could Return Sooner Than Marvel Fans Think

The Avengers teamed up for the first time at the movies in 2012, with Captain America (Chris Evans), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) making it their mission to protect the world from threats of all shapes and sizes. By 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," though, their time as a unit ended with the defeat of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Some go on to retire, others keep up the superhero game, and some die, making it seem that their time in the spotlight is well and truly over.

However, a new rumor on X (formerly known as Twitter) claims that a deceased Avenger is due to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner rather than later. According to entertainment insider @MyTimeToShineH, who responded to an inquiry from another user, Downey will supposedly come back to the forefront of the franchise in a few years. His take on Iron Man, which propelled the MCU in its early stages and contributed greatly to its big and small-screen domination, famously sacrificed himself in "Avengers: Endgame," using the Infinity Stones to wipe out Thanos and his army.

Naturally, the question to ask is, how is an Iron Man comeback possible? If this rumor is proven true, it will likely do so in an upcoming MCU project that's tailor-made for such a return.