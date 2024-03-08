Secret Wars Won't End Marvel's Cinematic Multiverse For One Key Reason (Report)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a complex beast after Thanos' (Josh Brolin) defeat, with the concept of endless alternate universes explored in projects from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" to "Loki" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, the Marvel Multiverse will stick around even after the Multiverse Saga ends with "Avengers: Secret Wars" too — thanks to a very particular culprit.

Even after the Multiverse Saga ends the Marvel Multiverse won't. Sony is the reason. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 28, 2024

It's hard to see the MCU entirely shutting the door on the Multiverse because of the sheer number of storytelling opportunities it brings, but Richtman's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, makes it seem that Sony — and Sony alone — will be responsible for its continued presence after the franchise shifts its focus to other things. This is intriguing because the relationship between Sony and Marvel Studios could give the Multiverse Saga a run for its money when it comes to sheer complexity.

The reason behind this is Peter Parker's complicated Marvel movie rights situation, in which Sony owns the rights to the character itself but a tangled web of agreements has allowed Disney to borrow the character for its projects while allowing Sony to use MCU characters as supporting players in its "Spider-Man" movies. Effectively, everyone's friendly neighborhood web-slinger can simultaneously exist in both the MCU and Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Since Tom Holland's Spidey is one of the most prominent MCU heroes, Richtman's post may mean that the character's complex rights situation effectively forces the MCU to retain at least some of its multiversal aspects beyond the Multiverse Saga to appease Sony and guarantee the character's continued MCU presence. Let's take a look at what that could mean.