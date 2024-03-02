The Chicago Fire Gift That Made Sylvie Brett Actress Kara Killmer Cry

Although "Chicago Fire" fans have been preparing for this moment for months, it was still hard to say goodbye to Kara Killmer, who has played paramedic Sylvie Brett for roughly 10 seasons of the One Chicago series. Killmer bid farewell during Season 12, Episode 6 – "Port in the Storm" — which saw Brett marrying longtime love interest Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer, who has also left "Chicago Fire") and riding off into the proverbial sunset. The send-off was so perfect it very well might end up becoming Killmer's favorite "Chicago Fire" episode.

The monumental occasion wasn't lost on Killmer or other members of the "Chicago Fire" cast and crew. In fact, as Killmer recently revealed in an interview, one crew member gave her a parting gift that brought her to tears. While speaking with PEOPLE about her final episode, Killmer said, "I did break down at one point when our paramedic technician, Michelle Martinez ... gave me a necklace with a replica of the Chicago Fire Department badge, and it has Sylvie's badge number on it ... She gave it to me with the EMS prayer, and it was incredibly thoughtful."

Considering Martinez has been a consultant on "Chicago Fire" since Season 1, it's not hard to see why the gift was so special to Killmer.