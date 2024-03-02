Venom 3's Spider-Man Connection Confirmed In BTS Photo With Tom Hardy
A brand-new set photo from Tom Hardy's "Venom 3" teases the symbiote's relationship with the "Spider-Man" films. 2021 proved to be a dream year for Spidey fans. In the final moments of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Eddie/Venom (Hardy) is transported to a universe where the identity of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is revealed. Later, in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Eddie is seen digesting the idea of a world filled with heroes, only to be sent back to his own universe — leaving a piece of his symbiote behind. Since both films debuted, details have been slim on how the franchises would continue to cross over ... until now.
A new behind-the-scenes photo (via X, formerly known as Twitter, user @SpiderMan_Newz) from the currently untitled "Venom 3" suggests that the film could potentially take place moments or days after Eddie's "No Way Home" hijinks. In the set photo, Hardy is seen sporting the same clothes Eddie rocked in his "No Way Home" post-credits scene.
This behind-the-scenes image helps paint a (slightly) clearer image of the direction the sequel will be going in. Concrete details regarding "Venom 3" have been slim, with many concerned about how the threequel will react to the cosmic events of "No Way Home."
What we know about Venom 3 (and will Spider-Man return?)
"Venom 3" continues to be shrouded in mystery, though we do know that director Kelly Marcel has assembled a diverse crew for Eddie's third adventure. Joining Tom Hardy in the superhero pic are "Ted Lasso" standout Juno Temple and Oscar-nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor. Plot details are minimal, but Hardy has suggested that "Venom 3" will wrap up the franchise. With a finale likely imminent, it's all but possible that "Venom 3" will finally provide clarity on the events that were seen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Previous speculation has suggested that "Venom 3" is partially tied to the MCU, as Ejiofor's rumored villain is possibly associated with the late Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).
While things have been notably low-key regarding "Venom 3" leaks, fans are ultimately concerned with one simple question: Will Tom Holland's Spider-Man show up? Unfortunately, there's no definitive proof to suggest that will happen. However (and take this with a brick of salt), the rumor mill has suggested that Marvel and Sony have plans to make Venom and Spidey fight relatively soon.
For now, fans are in the dark regarding Spider-Man's presence in "Venom 3," but it wouldn't be surprising if the film featured the character in some capacity.
"Venom 3" heads to theaters on November 8, 2024.