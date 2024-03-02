Venom 3's Spider-Man Connection Confirmed In BTS Photo With Tom Hardy

A brand-new set photo from Tom Hardy's "Venom 3" teases the symbiote's relationship with the "Spider-Man" films. 2021 proved to be a dream year for Spidey fans. In the final moments of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Eddie/Venom (Hardy) is transported to a universe where the identity of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is revealed. Later, in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Eddie is seen digesting the idea of a world filled with heroes, only to be sent back to his own universe — leaving a piece of his symbiote behind. Since both films debuted, details have been slim on how the franchises would continue to cross over ... until now.

A new behind-the-scenes photo (via X, formerly known as Twitter, user @SpiderMan_Newz) from the currently untitled "Venom 3" suggests that the film could potentially take place moments or days after Eddie's "No Way Home" hijinks. In the set photo, Hardy is seen sporting the same clothes Eddie rocked in his "No Way Home" post-credits scene.

New venom 3 set photo pic.twitter.com/O8cgqhScF0 — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) March 1, 2024

This behind-the-scenes image helps paint a (slightly) clearer image of the direction the sequel will be going in. Concrete details regarding "Venom 3" have been slim, with many concerned about how the threequel will react to the cosmic events of "No Way Home."