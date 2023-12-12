Spider-Man & Venom's Live-Action Rematch Could Happen Sooner Than Marvel Fans Think

Marvel fans may not have to wait long to see Spider-Man and Venom's highly-anticipated rematch.

Back in 2007, director Sam Raimi gave webhead fans exactly what they wanted: a live-action showdown between Spidey and Venom in "Spider-Man 3." Now, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the marquee destination for all things superheroes, fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to tussle once again. Sony Pictures has licensed out the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) character over to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the studio is also operating its own "Spider-Man"-focused universe with characters like Venom (Tom Hardy).

While fans weren't sure if the two franchises would cross over, it eventually happened with "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which features a post-credits scene transporting Eddie Brock/Venom into the MCU just as Spider-Man's identity is revealed to be Peter Parker. The post-credits sequence for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" later saw Brock figuring out the mechanics of the MCU, before being transported again. While the characters didn't face off then, Hollywood insider MyTimeToShineHello says the two will scrap soon. "... I can't wait to see [Venom] and Tom Holland's Spidey fight (sooner than you think)," the insider wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

MyTimeToShineHello's post should be taken with a grain of salt, but it is interesting that they seem confident that Spider-Man and Venom could start their long-awaited rematch soon. Currently, Sony Pictures has the untitled "Venom 3" in production, while the MCU is hard at work bringing "Spider-Man 4" to life.