Actors With The Weirdest Contract Stipulations

By now, most pop culture followers (casual and obsessive) have probably heard some version of a story about the rock band Van Halen and their M&M contract detail. At the height of their popularity, Van Halen included a rider in their contracts with performance venues demanding that they be provided bowls of M&Ms — excluding the brown ones. While Van Halen actually had a legitimate reason for their seemingly high maintenance rider, the whole incident sparked a fascination with the ridiculous excesses of the very famous.

Musicians, because they interact with and perform at so many different venues compared to actors, are usually the target of any digging for strange contract clauses. But there are plenty of famous Hollywood figures who make demands of studios and filmmakers that many "normal" people would find extravagant to a fault.

For example, most people wear underwear more than once before they throw it away, and very few professionals in America have contractually protected time off to attend their favorite sports team's home games. Some of the following contract riders seem quite strange at first glance, but make more sense after being considered in the context of such an unorthodox industry. Others are just indulgent.