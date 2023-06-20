Samuel L. Jackson Crosses Two Things Out Of His Contracts & Thinks You Should Too

As his career has gone on, Samuel L. Jackson has continued to prove why he's regarded as a cinematic icon. No matter the size of the role or nature of the project, he always puts his best foot forward and delivers unforgettable performances. Of course, for any of these scene-stealing performances to become a viewable reality, the contractual terms behind them all need to be just right. This is the Samuel L. Jackson we're talking about, so if he sees things in a contract that he doesn't like, he's not afraid to make some tweaks.

Jackson himself even highlighted two of the terms he outright crosses out during contract negotiations. "When I get a contract and it has the words 'in perpetuity' and 'known and unknown' on it: I cross that s*** out," the "Star Wars" and Marvel Cinematic Universe staple shared with Rolling Stone, urging his fellow actors to do the same regardless of their status in the industry. He doesn't approve of studios sealing the rights to his likeness, especially in a situation where they could use it even after he's dead.

Jackson's feelings on studios reviving dead actors using artificial intelligence and CGI couldn't have come at a better time considering how hot of a topic this currently is in the entertainment landscape.