Whatever Happened To The Cosby Show Kids?
Upon making its debut on NBC in 1984, "The Cosby Show" immediately rocketed to the top of the ratings, becoming arguably the biggest primetime sitcom hit of the decade. The series blazed new territory, as an unapologetic portrait of an upper-class Black family, entertaining, endearing, smart and supportive of each other, a righteous representation to audiences around the nation.
Of course, decades later, the legacy of this endlessly wholesome show would be forever tarnished by the troubling controversies that emerged surrounding its titular star, once considered one of America's father figures. Because of Bill Cosby and his convictions, some will never give the series a chance; others once loved it, but shudder at the thought of revisiting. Then there are those who, despite all that baggage, appreciate the good message and whip-smart writing it once delivered to a nation of smiles.
No matter how one feels, everyone can agree that the child actors on the show — who grew up before the eyes of America — had nothing to do with Cosby's crimes. With that in mind, it's worth celebrating and remembering their work while catching up. From various follow-up successes to sadder second stories, here's what happened to those young Huxtables.
Sabrina Le Beauf (Sondra Huxtable Tibideaux)
Although the character's existence wasn't acknowledged until midway through Season 1 (Clair even said in the pilot they had four children), and the role was almost given to Whitney Houston, Sabrina Le Beauf was able to snag a chance at stardom as Sondra, eldest child of Clair and Cliff Huxtable. Sondra's arc on the show began with her as a young college student, then evolved into having a family of her own, as well as an impressive law career.
Le Beauf was an academic both on and off screen, having earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts from UCLA and an MFA in acting from the Yale School of Drama. Her primary passion was the theatre, and "The Cosby Show" was intended to be a start. Le Beauf expressed that she actually felt stifled by the television industry, and disillusioned with the fact that the role for which she is best known is not one where she felt her talents truly shined.
Following the series, Le Beauf did continue to do some work in television, appearing in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and reuniting with the Cosby clan as a voice actor on Bill Cosby's 2004 – 2005 animated series "Fatherhood." Ultimately, she would launch a career in interior design in the late 1990s, and embrace her true passion of performing primarily in stage productions. On X (the site formerly known as Twitter), she recently contemplated turning 65, describing herself as an "Actor, Interior Decorator, Innkeeper, Former Cosby Kid and student of life."
Lisa Bonet (Denise Huxtable)
Lisa Bonet's first major role in Hollywood came with a high-profile stint on "The Cosby Show" as Denise Huxtable, rebellious teen daughter and stylish it-girl. The former child commercial actor courted much controversy during the early "Cosby" seasons, butting heads with the show's wholesome image by appearing in racy films like 1987's "Angel Heart" and eloping with rock star Lenny Kravitz in 1987 on her 20th birthday. The two would have a daughter together, Zoë Kravitz, who would go on to become a near-doppelganger and star of TV ("Big Little Lies") and film ("The Batman").
It was around this time that "The Cosby Show" spun-off Bonet's character with "A Different World," a second hit for the Cosby empire. Oddly enough, the series about Denise's collegiate years would lose Bonet after only one season — in real life, she had become pregnant with Zoë; nevertheless, "Different World" had strong enough secondary characters to survive and last six seasons.
In the ensuing decades, Bonet was a welcome if sporadic presence in pop culture. High points included the films "High Fidelity" and "Biker Boyz," as well as the American version of the television series "Life on Mars."
Following her 1993 divorce from Kravitz, Bonet became perhaps most notable for being the paramour of up-and-coming Hollywood star Jason Momoa. They began a relationship in 2005, married in 2017, and had two children together. They starred opposite each other in the 2014 film "Road to Paloma" (written and directed by Momoa), and in 2022 announced their separation.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Theodore Aloysius Theo Huxtable)
Malcolm-Jamal Warner was a key element of comedic relief on "The Cosby Show" as Theo Huxtable, charismatic but embodying the overly confident foolhardiness of youth. His chemistry with Cosby was lightning in a bottle, and the series provided a start for him, not only as an actor but later as a director when at the age of 18, he stepped behind the camera to lead the show both on and off-screen. This was quite a notable accomplishment, earning him the distinction at the time of being the youngest member of the Director's Guild of America.
Although the Jersey-born, named after Malcolm X, actor would never again front a tectonic plate like "Cosby," he has worked steadily in the decades since, on both sides of the camera. Warner earned directing credits on series like "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Kenan & Kel," and most recently the 2022 series "The Resident," could be seen in series like "Dexter, "Community" and "Sons of Anarchy," and headlined the 1996 – 2000 series "Malcolm & Eddie" for just under 100 episodes. Warner has also worked as a musician and poet, releasing four albums, the most recent being 2022's "Hiding in Plain View," which further tapped into the "Cosby Show"-esque theme of raising Black children to excel.
Warner recently looked back on his career for "People" magazine's Black History Month special, recalling his "Cosby" years with fondness and expressing that the bonds he made with the cast and crew still hold strong today.
Tempestt Bledsoe (Vanessa Huxtable)
Remembered by "Cosby Show" fans as the level-headed yet lively Huxtable Vanessa, the series proved to be a huge career break for Bledsoe who, like her character on the show, has strong sensibilities. She wanted to ensure she could cultivate other skills and alternate career paths, so while acting on "The Cosby Show," she earned a finance degree from NYU.
As it turns out, she didn't necessarily need the backup option. as she did continue to find success in the industry after the series. Since "Cosby" went off the air in 1992, there have been very few years where she hasn't added at least one new credit to her resume. From "The Practice" to "The Parkers," "Fresh prince on Bel-Air to "Guys with Kids," she has kept busy, perhaps never more than when she hosted "The Tempestt Bledsoe Show" in 1995 and 1996. Bledsoe later took over for Niecy Nash as the host of the unscripted interior design show "Clean House," and also appeared in the reality TV series "Househusbands of Hollywood," offering viewers an inside look at her personal life and romantic relationships.
In addition to talk shows and reality television, Bledsoe voiced a character in "ParaNorman." On "Guys With Kids," she helped mirror her time on "The Cosby Show" by offering audiences an endearingly relatable depiction of life in a Black family.
Raven-Symoné (Olivia)
Arguably the most high-profile "Cosby" kid since the conclusion of the series, Raven-Symoné began modeling as an infant and auditioned for Bill Cosby's "Ghost Dad" at age three, impressing the comedian. Shortly thereafter, she joined the cast of the ratings juggernaut, playing Denise's stepdaughter Olivia.
Proving to be far more than another Cousin Oliver, she stole scenes and delighted audiences through her interplay with Cosby across 74 Seasons 6-8 episodes. When "The Cosby Show" wrapped up in 1992, it took barely a year for Raven-Symoné to land the well-remembered sitcom "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," where she stayed for four seasons and 79 episodes. Around the same time, she also appeared in family film updates "The Little Rascals" and "Doctor Dolittle."
Raven-Symoné put out her first record at the age of seven, eventually building a discography that would encompass four studio albums. Her greatest success, however, may be as the star of the 2003 – 2007 Disney Channel series "That's So Raven," which would help earn her a spot on VH1's list of the "100 Greatest Child Stars of All Time." She was a high-profile co-host of "The View" from 2015 – 2016,
Symoné has been very public about struggles in her early years with body shaming and physical insecurity, as well as remaining closeted for a long time because she was worried her queer identity would negatively impact her brand. Today she's out and proud, has a podcast with her wife Miranda Maday, and has revisited the role of Raven Baxter in "That's So Raven" reboots and reunions including "Raven's Home," the 2017 – 2023 series that earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.
Keshia Knight Pulliam (Rudy Huxtable)
It's hard to have any discussion of the cutest '80s sitcom kids without including the wise-beyond-her-years Rudy, played to Emmy-nominated perfection by this eventual Spelman College grad. Keshia Knight Pulliam — one of the youngest nominees ever at age 6 — appealed to the softer side of "The Cosby Show" audiences with her endearingly adorable role as the young Rudy. While the role made her a household name, she felt she needed to take a break from acting following the series.
Pulliam stepped away from Hollywood in an effort to have a normal childhood, going through middle and high school without any further on-screen appearances.
But after earning her college degree, Pulliam decided she'd had enough of normal life and made a return to the industry in the 2000s with roles in a number of Lifetime movies, as well as appearances in television series like "Guys With Kids," "The Waiting Room," and "Tyler Perry's House of Payne," which would earn her a 2009 NAACP Image Awards.
Today, Pulliam has her own podcast, "Kandidly Keshia," where she discusses the intimacies of life, love and happiness, and even reunited with "Cosby" costar Deon Richmond for an episode. In addition to actress and podcaster, Pulliam can proudly count herself the winner of the celebrity editions of the TV game shows "Weakest Link" and "Fear Factor."
Deon Richmond (Bud)
Lower your voice and say "Bud" that certain way to any "Cosby Show" fan, and they'll immediately be flooded with the image of young Deon Richmond, who joined the cast straight out of pre-school to play Rudy's childhood friend. Bud would grow up alongside the Huxtable kids across some 32 episodes and six seasons of the series.
Richmond found life beyond Bud with roles in Spike Lee's "Mo' Better Blues" and series like "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" and "Sister, Sister." On the big screen, he could be seen in turn-of-the-century hits big and small, including "Scream 3," "National Lampoon's Van Wilder" and Adam Green's "Hatchet."
Not only did "The Cosby Show" give Richmond a start, but it continued to work wonders for him decades later. In 2014, he was asked to guest star in the series finale of the mystery series "Psych," the payoff for a running joke that series star Dulé Hill looked like a grown-up version of Bud. More recently, Richmond could be spotted in the 2022 Lifetime film "Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas" and the 2023 horror flick "Bad Connection." In addition to acting, Richmond is also an entrepreneur, owning his own home solar energy company.
Michelle Thomas (Justine Phillips)
Cast as the quirky, cute girlfriend of Theo in eight episodes across seasons 4-6, the Massachusetts-born daughter of a founding Kool & the Gang member served as a half an onscreen coupling that was a hit among fans and even translated to an off-screen relationship between the two actors. Although Thomas and Warner would eventually break up, the series launched her into various other projects including short-lived series (1989's "A Man Called Hawk," 1994's "Thea"), a TV movie (1989's "Dream Date," alongside Tempestt Bledsoe) and music videos for the likes of Chubb Rock and Dru Hill.
The most notable post-"Cosby" role for Thomas, however, would arrive with a six-season stint as Myra Monkhouse on the hit sitcom "Family Matters." She also appeared across 38 episodes of the long-running soap opera "The Young and the Restless," earning a NAACP Image Award nomination.
Tragedy would ultimately cut her career short, however, when Thomas was diagnosed with a rare stomach cancer in 1997. Surgeries followed, but less than a year later she died; Malcolm-Jamal Warner was among those at her bedside, providing care and comfort to his former "Cosby" castmate.
Troy Winbush (Denny)
Cast in 1987 as Theo's endearing roommate, the New York-born Winbush would appear in 11 episodes across season 4-7 of "Cosby." After making trouble in high school as a class clown, his mother had enrolled him in Weist Barron acting school, hoping the change of setting would provide a more productive outlet for his creative juices. It proved fruitful for the young man, as he began appearing in films like "The Principle" and Brian De Palma's "The Bonfire of the Vanities" before landing "The Cosby Show."
In the decades since, Winbush has appeared in roles of varying size on notable television shows like "CSI: Miami," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Scandal," "Law & Order," "NYPD Blue," "Big Bang Theory," and "Monk." he has also been seen in films like "John Q.," "National Treasure: Book of Secrets," and "Her."
Winbush has appeared in numerous stage productions throughout his career, and in his free time is committed to efforts including youth mentorship and cancer awareness.
Carl Anthony Payne II (Cockroach)
Perhaps the most memorable non-familial kid on "Cosby," Theo's best friend Walter Bradley was better known as "Cockroach," and always seemed to be up to no good. Oddly enough, their friendship was pure acting; Payne was bitter over losing the role of Theo to Malcolm-Jamal Warner, resulting in a tension between the pair, since resolved.
It's amazing to think that Payne's Cockroach character made such an impression in only 12 scene-stealing episodes, across seasons 2-4. A few years after leaving "Cosby," Payne would play Cole Brown in the entire 132 episode series run of the '90s sitcom "Martin," which he recently revisited in 2022 for the BET+ 30th reunion special.
In addition to these early sitcom successes, Payne has appeared in nearly 100 films ("The Messenger," the 2023 "House Party" remake) and TV shows ranging from "George Lopez" to Tyler Perry's ongoing Nickelodeon show "Young Dylan." He has directed a few episodes of that show, and was also behind the camera for the 2017 film "Misguided Behavior."
He is also a touring stand-up comedian, bringing personal anecdotes and humor to audiences across the country. Fans can find regular updates on Payne's shows and touring dates via his Instagram.
Dondré Whitfield (Robert Foreman)
Dondré Whitfield played doe-eyed boyfriend to Vanessa on "Cosby" for six episodes between season 2 – 4. . Following the end of the series, Whitfield would reunite with his "Cosby" costar and on-screen girlfriend Bledsoe for "Real Husbands of Hollywood."
In addition to "Cosby" and "Real Husbands," Whitfield has appeared in a number of other television series including "All My Children," "Ghost Whisperer," "Cold Case," " Mistresses," and 'Queen Sugar," a role which earned him a 2018 NAACP Award nomination. He's also been a part of numerous stage productions and award-winning films like "Middle of Nowhere," "Pastor Brown," and "Happy Birthday," as well as a special contributor for the "People" magazine TV show.
Whitfield isn't just a pretty face for the screen, however; he's also an accomplished author and activist. He co-created "The Manhood Tour," wrote "Male vs Man: How to Honor Women, teach Children and Elevate Men to Change the World" in 2020, and launched the YouTube channel "Male vs Man," all of which are devoted to discussions surrounding the role of manhood and masculinity in today's modern world.
Erika Alexander (Pam Tucker)
Across 48 episodes in Seasons 7 and 8, Erika Alexander brought to life Claire Huxtable's street-smart cousin. After the series concluded, she continued to find steady work, most notably leading the 1993 – 1998 FOX legal sitcom "Living Single." The role would earn her two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, once in 1996 and again in 1998.
Alexander has also appeared in such notable television shows as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "ER," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "House: MD," "Black Lightning," "Run the World," and "Queen Sugar," a 2016 series which also featured her "Cosby" costar Whitfield. Notable film work includes the Jordan Peele phenomenon "Get Out," the Tony Scott-directed Denzel Washington vehicle "Deja Vu" and Steven Soderbergh's "Full Frontal."
In addition to acting, Alexander creates her own comic books, works as an avid political activist, and is the Co-Founder and CEO of Color Farm Media, a production company aimed at bringing diversity and inclusion to both the media and political spheres.
Karen Malina White (Charmaine Brown)
As memorably mouthy Charmaine, best friend to Pam Tucker, White appeared in 13 "Cosby" episodes. Following her work on the series, fans wanted more of White, so she reprised her role as Charmaine on "The Cosby Show" spin-off series "A Different World."
Once her "Cosby" career finally came to a close, White continued to work in television with recurring roles in hit series including "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Parenthood," "My So-Called Life," "Animal Kingdom," and "Shameless," as well as guest starring work in notable shows like "Mom," "The Middle," "How To Get Away with Murder," "Mike & Molly," and "The Mentalist." Most recently, White made waves with recurring roles in Netflix's true-crime series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," Disney+'s "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" and Tyler Perry's "Bruh."
One fun fact about White that some fans may not know is that from 1997 to 2005, she dated "Cosby" costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Because the two dated for the better half of a decade, many believed that the two actors were not just dating, but married. This rumor wasn't true; to this day, White has never married.
Allen Payne (Lance Rodman)
The slick and sultry boyfriend of Charmaine, Payne's Allen is another character who made a brief appearance on "A Different World," and reading the filmography of the onetime '90s Black Hollywood heartthrob is like reading a summary of meaningful media geared towards the emerging audience at the time: "New Jack City, "CB4," "Roc," and "Malcolm & Eddie," to name a few.
Payne's career gained substantial stability in the 2000s with a long-running role in "Tyler Perry's House of Payne," appearing in nearly 300 episodes. In 2018, he would reprise the role for a spin-off series called "The Paynes."
In more recent news, Payne is one of many Hollywood personalities to fall victim to a death hoax. In 2021, a YouTube video falsely reported that he had died. In case anyone is still uncertain: Allen Payne is very much alive and well.