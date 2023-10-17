Patrick Stewart Admits How Tom Hardy Proved Him Wrong After Star Trek: Nemesis

After his work with Tom Hardy in 2002's "Star Trek: Nemesis," venerable actor Patrick Stewart was convinced he'd seen the first and last of the future film and television star.

"Star Trek: Nemesis" was the last of four film trips for Stewart and his "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cast, where his iconic character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard, faces off against Hardy's Praetor Shinzon, a clone of Picard. Tom Hardy — whose nude "Star Trek" audition tape landed him the huge movie role — was a relative unknown to audiences at the time with only a handful of credits, including supporting turns in the TV miniseries "Band of Brothers" and the war film "Black Hawk Down."

Stewart writes about his career in his new book "Making It So: A Memoir," which includes some pointed observations about Hardy and the underwhelming "Star Trek" film on which he first encountered the actor. "'Nemesis,' which came out in 2002, was particularly weak," Stewart writes (via Insider). "I didn't have a single exciting scene to play, and the actor who portrayed the movie's villain, Shinzon, was an odd, solitary young man from London. His name was Tom Hardy." Stewart didn't come close to establishing the rapport with Hardy that he enjoyed with his fellow "Next Generation" actors, who worked together for seven seasons on TV from 1987 to 1994 before embarking on their film series.