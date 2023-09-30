Survivor 45: Why Did Hannah Rose Quit?

After 45 seasons, "Survivor" can still surprise audiences. "Survivor 45" premiered on September 27 with everyone trying to win big, except for Hannah Rose, who wanted to leave after only three days. The therapist from Baltimore City, Maryland, was distressed from the get-go as a combination of hunger, sleep deprivation, and nicotine withdrawal made her disinterested in playing the game. When it came time to vote during Tribal Council, she offered her name for elimination. Her teammates may not have gotten the hint initially, but eventually, they acquiesced and voted for her to go home.

Following her departure, Entertainment Weekly interviewed her to learn more about what was going on to where she just wanted to get out of there. It mostly came down to her not realizing the extent of the competitiveness. "What happened is, first and foremost, hunger," she said. "I couldn't possibly anticipate what it would feel like after days. The episode was incredible to watch, but what you didn't see was trying to open coconuts without a machete, and having zero food at all, and not having a shelter, and it was monsooning for almost 24 hours. I mean, my toenails almost fell off and I didn't sleep one minute."

When it came time for the first challenge, Rose thought she'd get a burst of adrenaline. But it never came. Not only that, but she saw in the eyes of her teammates how badly they wanted to be there and win the whole thing. Combined with everything else, her heart just wasn't in it, and the Tribal Council is much longer than what viewers see on TV. It took some convincing on all sides, but when she realized she could leave, she cried tears of joy.