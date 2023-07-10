Survivor: Why Dan Spilo Was Removed & Why The Show Had To Apologize
Day 36 of "Survivor: Island of the Idols" sees a shocked group of players receive some news: Dan Spilo, a Los Angeles, California-based talent manager, is no longer in the game. While most contestants who are pulled from "Survivor" have a severe medical emergency, this isn't the case for Spilo. Rather, the production makes the decision to take him out due to his inappropriate behavior toward women on the island.
Throughout Season 39 of the hit competition show, many young, female players — especially Kellee Kim — express feeling uncomfortable around him. Spilo, who is in his early 50s, gives them unwarranted back rubs, rests his head on their legs, tickles their toes, and more cringe-worthy actions.
Kim says in an on-screen interview, "This isn't just one person. It's a pattern. It takes five people to be like, 'Man, the way I'm feeling about this is actually real. It's not in my head. I'm not overreacting to it.' He's literally done these things to five different women in this game. That sucks. That totally, totally sucks." At this point, a producer breaks the fourth wall to agree that this isn't okay, and informs her that the production team is there to step in if needed.
CBS doesn't give Dan Spilo a warning until day 22
When Elizabeth Beisel and Missy Byrd take advantage of the Dan Spilo situation to blindside and vote out Kellee Kim, his time on "Survivor: Island of the Idols" continues. It's not until an incident involving Spilo and a non-player occurs off-camera that he's removed from the game.
In an interview with EW, "Survivor" host Jeff Probst revealed that he quickly contacted CBS upon learning about Kim's uncomfortableness from producers. Unfilmed meetings were held privately with all players, including Spilo, who received an official warning. However, this warning didn't come until day 22 — over three weeks after Kim initially brings up Spilo's invasion of her personal space. He's pulled from the game on day 36.
An official statement by CBS said, in part, "During the course of the production, we listened to the players intently, investigated responsibly and responded accordingly, including taking the unprecedented step of removing a player from the game. At the same time, we are responsible for the final outcome of this season. We recognize there are things we could have done differently, and we are determined to do better going forward." For Season 40, CBS implemented guidelines surrounding personal space, anti-harassment and sensitivity training, and clear instructions on reporting inappropriate behavior.
