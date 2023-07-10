Survivor: Why Dan Spilo Was Removed & Why The Show Had To Apologize

Day 36 of "Survivor: Island of the Idols" sees a shocked group of players receive some news: Dan Spilo, a Los Angeles, California-based talent manager, is no longer in the game. While most contestants who are pulled from "Survivor" have a severe medical emergency, this isn't the case for Spilo. Rather, the production makes the decision to take him out due to his inappropriate behavior toward women on the island.

Throughout Season 39 of the hit competition show, many young, female players — especially Kellee Kim — express feeling uncomfortable around him. Spilo, who is in his early 50s, gives them unwarranted back rubs, rests his head on their legs, tickles their toes, and more cringe-worthy actions.

Kim says in an on-screen interview, "This isn't just one person. It's a pattern. It takes five people to be like, 'Man, the way I'm feeling about this is actually real. It's not in my head. I'm not overreacting to it.' He's literally done these things to five different women in this game. That sucks. That totally, totally sucks." At this point, a producer breaks the fourth wall to agree that this isn't okay, and informs her that the production team is there to step in if needed.