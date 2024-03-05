Mr. And Mrs. Smith Star Maya Erskine Has A Star Wars Role You Likely Don't Remember

As an actor, comedian, writer, and producer, Maya Erskine keeps busy. She may have broken out with her role on the hilarious comedy series "PEN15," which she also created with co-star Anna Konkle, but her career has come to span a wide variety of movies and shows. Most recently, she's starred as Jane in "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," a Prime Video adaptation of the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film, alongside fellow multi-hyphenate Donald Glover. But what fans of the new series may not know is that Erskine also joined the "Star Wars" universe back in 2022.

In the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Erskine appeared as Sully Stark, a rebel pilot working for the Force-sensitive refugee underground railroad known as The Path. Though Sully doesn't play too big of a role in the show, she does get to fly the iconic T-47 airspeeder — adapted as the snowspeeder in "The Empire Strikes Back" — to help rescue Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair), and Tala Durith (Indira Varma) from Fortress Inquisitorius. Since she survives her encounters with the Empire on the show, it's possible that Erskine could return as the rebel pilot in later "Star Wars" stories set in the Imperial era.

Despite her comedic origins — a field in which Erskine continues to shine — the actor has stepped more and more into higher genre and action roles. Her "Star Wars" debut is a highlight on that list, but it isn't the only example.