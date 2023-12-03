Blue Eye Samurai: Who Voices Mizu In The Netflix Anime?

There are more worthwhile anime shows and cartoons on Netflix than its subscribers may think, including "Blue Eye Samurai." The critically acclaimed drama, which premiered on Netflix in early November, has already garnered a lot of attention and praise online, and it's not hard to see why. From its stunning visual style to its endlessly satisfying riffs on well-known genre tropes, "Blue Eye Samurai" has plenty to offer to both die-hard animation fans and casual viewers alike. While the series features a handful of memorable performances as well, none of its characters make as much of an impact as its mixed-race protagonist, Mizu, who is voiced by Maya Erskine.

Mizu is a driven warrior in the same vein as the kind of iconic samurai and cowboy characters once played by the likes of Toshiro Mifune and Clint Eastwood. Despite that fact, Erskine herself hasn't built her career by playing brooding figures like her "Blue Eye Samurai" character. Instead, she's perhaps best known among TV viewers for her work as one of the stars and co-creators of the acclaimed Hulu comedy "PEN15."

In addition to her role on that series, she played Maggie on FXX's "Man Seeking Woman," Diane Nakamura on HBO's "Insecure," Rae on Hulu's "Casual," and Sully on Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi." In 2019, she also starred opposite Jack Quaid in the charming, underrated rom-com "Plus One."