Why Jane From Mr. & Mrs. Smith Looks So Familiar

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" might not be the most obvious IP to be remade as a Prime Video series, given the critical flop of 2005's action comedy film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. However, the series is here — and with "Atlanta" creator and star Donald Glover in charge and playing John Smith, the story about two married expert agents is a wild one.

Glover was originally going to star with Phoebe Waller-Bridge of "Fleabag" fame, but she left the project over differing creative visions. Instead, Maya Erskine took on the role of Jane Smith as a comparatively last-minute replacement. Erskine told The Guardian that she was somewhat intimidated by stepping into a notoriously Jolie role. However, the people behind the project convinced her that the remake would be worth a shot. "It was Donald and Francesca [Sloane], who had worked together on 'Atlanta' so I knew it was going to be different," Erskine said. "It was so nice to have them say from the beginning that it was as if we were the reject versions of [Pitt and Jolie]. And that's always a happy, safe space for me."

For viewers who want to familiarize themselves with Erskine's work before "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," here's a look at her greatest hits.