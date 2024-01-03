How Marvel's New Iron Man Armor Became A 'Darker Version' Of The Suit You Know

Contains spoilers for "Invincible Iron Man" #16 (by Gerry Duggan, Juan Friegeri, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna)

Iron Man is about to get a significant armor upgrade in "Invincible Iron Man" #16 with the new, dark Mark 72 suit, and artist Pepe Larraz has explained how it came to be.

In the current "Invincible Iron Man" ongoing series from Marvel Comics, Tony Stark and Emma Frost are working together to try to stop the villain Feilong, who took over Stark Unlimited in his mission to wipe out mutants. To stop Feilong's forces, Stark, Frost, and Iron Heart are constructing something out of Mysterium, a precious and hard-to-find metal with origins tied to the White Hot Room and Howard Stark. Mysterium represents one of their only chances to overcome Feilong and Orchis' advanced armies, and Stark is about to create a new suit made entirely from the metal.

On X (formerly Twitter), Larraz broke down how he designed Iron Man's new armor, which he initially wanted to pattern after a "high end sports car." After some revisions and suggestions from Marvel editorial, Larraz landed on the look he wanted: "We decided for the chromed version, more minimal and it looks more expensive and sophisticated. All very Tony Stark," he explained, adding, "I loved the chance of doing a darker version of the suit, applying the gold lines from the cars' design to remark the high end, exclusive custom trait of the object. It's an Iron Man armor, it's priceless."

