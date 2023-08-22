And Just Like That Renewed For Season 3 At Max

And just like that, we're getting a third season.

The "Sex and the City" reboot, which reunites audiences with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) — but not Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) — is wrapping up its second season on August 24, 2023, but the powers that be at HBO decided to give fans a little present a few days in advance. The show will officially return for Season 3 according to several outlets, including Deadline.

Head of content at Max, Sarah Aubrey, said in a statement obtained by the outlet that the show has been one of the streamer's top-viewed programs since its inception, so a third season was more or less inevitable. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories," Aubrey said."We cannot wait for audiences to see where Season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers."

"And Just Like That" first premiered in December of 2021, and for better and for worse, it's been a lightning rod for "Sex and the City" fans. So what's been going on throughout the first two seasons?