And Just Like That Renewed For Season 3 At Max
And just like that, we're getting a third season.
The "Sex and the City" reboot, which reunites audiences with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) — but not Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) — is wrapping up its second season on August 24, 2023, but the powers that be at HBO decided to give fans a little present a few days in advance. The show will officially return for Season 3 according to several outlets, including Deadline.
Head of content at Max, Sarah Aubrey, said in a statement obtained by the outlet that the show has been one of the streamer's top-viewed programs since its inception, so a third season was more or less inevitable. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories," Aubrey said."We cannot wait for audiences to see where Season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers."
"And Just Like That" first premiered in December of 2021, and for better and for worse, it's been a lightning rod for "Sex and the City" fans. So what's been going on throughout the first two seasons?
The first season of And Just Like That brought beloved characters back to the small screen
Fans were understandably a little dismayed that, when "And Just Like That" premiered in 2021 under the supervision of "Sex and the City" showrunner Michael Patrick King, it didn't have Cattrall as part of the cast. The story behind Samantha's absence is, at this point, long and storied, but ultimately, audiences got used to the fact that they'd reunite with Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda while also meeting a whole host of new characters. The reboot brought a smattering of new faces along with it, including Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace, Nicole Ari Parker and Christopher Jackson as Lisa Todd Wexley and her husband Herbert, Sarita Choudhury as Carrie's fantastic new friend Seema Patel, and, of course, Sara Ramirez as the much-maligned Che Diaz.
Probably the most talked-about moment in Season 1, though, is the death of Carrie's husband John "Mr. Big" Preston, played by Chris Noth. At the end of the series premiere, Carrie gets home from an event to see Big in the throes of a cardiac event after a brisk Peleton ride, after which he dies in her arms. Elsewhere, Miranda splits up with her longtime husband Steve Brady (Steve Eigenberg) to hook up with Che, Seema is fabulous, and Charlotte deals with her (frankly pretty irritating) kids. Season 2, however, brings much bigger developments along with it.
The second season of And Just Like That has shaken things up a bit
Season 2 apparently took at least some of the critiques made regarding Season 1 seriously — and shook up the show's trajectory in some pretty enormous ways. For starters, Miranda and Che split up not long into Season 2, which brings Miranda back from Los Angeles after she absconded there with the comedian at the end of Season 1. Charlotte goes back to work, reminding her family that she's more than a wife and mother. Carrie reunites with John Corbett's Aidan Shaw, her former fiancé from the original series. Seema and Nya... honestly? They don't get enough to do, really, but they're delightful whenever they do show up.
The "Big dying" moment of Season 2 hasn't happened quite yet, though, so it'll create a buzz when the season finale airs — after rumors swirled for months that she might return, Kim Cattrall, in her infinite wisdom, agreed to come back for a short cameo in the final episode. The cameo is apparently a brief phone call between Carrie and Samantha, so fans will just have to wait a little bit to see what happens — and what comes after that in Season 3.
The Season 2 finale of "And Just Like That" airs on August 24, 2023 on Max.