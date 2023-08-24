And Just Like That Season 2 Proves Carrie Bradshaw Is The Worst Friend & Human

In a 2013 essay for The New Yorker, Pulitzer Prize-winning television critic Emily Nussbaum deemed "Sex and the City" a groundbreaking television series for how it portrayed protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) as television's "unacknowledged [but nevertheless] first female anti-hero." At the time, this was a controversial statement.

But in 2023, Carrie's anti-hero status feels like an accepted fact in the canon of "Sex and the City." Ever since her high heels graced New York City's streets, she's been re-evaluated. Frankly, she's been litigated half to death as a character since the show ended in 2004, since the first feature film in 2008, 2010's second feature, and Max's 2021 reboot, "And Just Like That." Sure, Carrie's flaws have always been observed in her narration. But the original series made them feel authentic. In "And Just Like That," which features Carrie as a widow in her 50s, it just feels ... grating.

Incredibly, Season 2 didn't soften any of Carrie's worst qualities. Instead, it brought them front and center — making it clear that Carrie is an awful friend, a shoddy romantic partner, and generally a terrible human. Carrie is interminable, and "And Just Like That" has made that quite clear.