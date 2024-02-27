Rings Of Power: LotR's Most Powerful Character May Ruin Season 2 (No, Not Sauron)

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Season 2 of Amazon Prime's flagship Middle-earth series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," including one that Amazon Studios is deliberately leaking false information. And yet there is another that has bubbled to the surface more than once: Tom Bombadil, a quirky, overpowered fan-favorite character that appears in "The Fellowship of the Ring," will show up in the next season.

The rumor has been percolating for months, with fansite TheOneRing.net (TORn) first sharing that "The Rings of Power" is rumored to have cast Tom Bombadil for Season 2 way back in January 2023 and X, formerly known as Twitter, fan account Rings Of Power Updates reasserting it in February 2024, claiming, "Tom Bombadil is indeed in The Rings Of Power Season 2."

If showrunners Patrick McKay and John D. Payne really have chosen to include him in their Second Age story, they'll be in uncharted waters — Bombadil has been excluded from most adaptations. After all, the merry fellow has a personality so powerful it could upend the entire story. No matter how he is incorporated into the series, there's no doubt that it will have a dramatic impact on its feel and tone. But will that be a net positive? Or could it throw off Season 1's initial momentum and potentially ruin Season 2's narrative flow?