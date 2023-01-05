The Rings Of Power Is Rumored To Have Cast Tom Bombadil For Season 2 (& Why That's Exciting For Tolkien Fans)

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is chock full of main characters, and the first season alone has a smorgasbord of leading roles. The Elves are led by important people like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). Out on the island nation of Númenor, viewers meet the Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai Robinson), the yet-to-be-revealed villain Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and the future hero Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry).

The Southlands are also populated with important individuals, including Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), and Adar (Joseph Mawle) — who has been recast for Season 2. Speaking of Season 2, the production crew has already made two separate announcements adding no less than 14 more recurring cast members along with the recast Orc leader. Oh, and we haven't even touched on the myriad of familiar faces in Khazad-dûm, the Harfoot community, Elvish Eregion, and elsewhere. The eastern region of Rhûn is supposed to factor into the show going forward, too, adding yet another dimension to the already exceedingly complex soup of characters and stories.

Suffice it to say, "Rings of Power" is overloaded with characters. And yet, the show just might be adding another familiar face — one that's larger than life itself — through the potential addition of a one-of-a-kind J.R.R. Tolkien character who was cut from Peter Jackson's trilogy and has remained an off-screen enigma ever since. We're talking about Tom Bombadil, folks. The Tom Bombadil. A new rumor has it that he just might be involved in Season 2 of the five-part series.