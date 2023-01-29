Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45

Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died.

The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.

Following her passing, Wersching's husband Stephen Full, a fellow actor, issued a heartfelt statement. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," he wrote. "But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

The actor appeared in over a dozen productions throughout the year, making Wersching one of the most consistent and versatile stars on the small screen.