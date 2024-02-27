Brooklyn Nine-Nine's New Home Has Fans United (Mostly)
One of the best sitcoms in recent memory is now on two streaming services — and fans are stoked.
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine," the police-focused workplace comedy co-created by Michael Schur (who also helmed beloved shows like "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place"), just showed up on Netflix, and the show's fans are celebrating this news on social media. The news came to light thanks to the streamer's post on their account @NetflixIsAJoke, which features a clip of Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) sharing a weird yet tender moment with his boss, Captain Raymond Holt (the late, great Andre Braugher) with the caption, "Thanks, Dad! Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix."
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" fans immediately rejoiced on X (formerly known as Twitter). One fan simply wrote, "BROOKLYN NINE-NINE ON NETFLIX," alongside a GIF of a small child experiencing utter joy. Another fan, @firefisteric, felt similarly, posting a GIF of Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a victory with the caption, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine is on Netflix again." Meanwhile, @katamaridumassy simply wrote, "Me after watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine for 4 hours straight," alongside a brief clip of Ja Rule's music video for "Livin' it Up," where he sings, "Uh oh, another episode."
Still, fans have realized you can't watch all of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix
Still, some fans were quick to point out that because "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is still an NBC property (it wasn't always, but more on that shortly), it's available in full on Peacock, that network's proprietary streaming service. Schur's other show, "Parks and Recreation," is exclusively available on Peacock, as are other NBC hits like "The Office," but "The Good Place" can be streamed on Netflix in its entirety. In any case, as the official Netflix tweet correctly noted, only the first four seasons of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" are on their platform.
One fan, @CptObvious1994 — whose username seems apt in this instance — correctly wrote, "'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' is on Netflix now? Awesome, I don't need Peacock anymore. Oh wait, it's only the first four seasons, so I still need Peacock for the rest. The first four are also still on Peacock, so there is absolutely zero reason for the first four to even be on Netflix."
There are still reasons to celebrate for now, though. As user @Alex6Jimenez noted, "'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' on Netflix which means I don't have to suffer thru the peacock ads anymore." Another fan expressed their immense joy while still admitting some disappointment at only the first four seasons appearing on Netflix.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine had a rocky history while it was on television
It's strangely funny that "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is currently split between two streaming services — because while it was airing live, it ended up straddling two different networks. The series began its life on Fox in 2013 but then was canceled after its fifth season in 2018, leading to massive public outcry. Stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Guillermo del Toro, Sean Astin, and more rallied behind the show, which very nearly didn't find a new home; thankfully, NBC picked it up for its sixth season and it was able to continue.
Naturally, COVID-19 interfered in 2020, shutting down film and television sets across the world and delaying production on just about everything, including "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The show eventually concluded with its eighth season in 2021, addressing not just the pandemic but the spotlight on police brutality that occurred after the murder of George Floyd.
Now, fans can watch it in two separate places ... kind of. The first four seasons of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" are on Netflix, and the entire series is on Peacock.