Brooklyn Nine-Nine's New Home Has Fans United (Mostly)

One of the best sitcoms in recent memory is now on two streaming services — and fans are stoked.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine," the police-focused workplace comedy co-created by Michael Schur (who also helmed beloved shows like "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place"), just showed up on Netflix, and the show's fans are celebrating this news on social media. The news came to light thanks to the streamer's post on their account @NetflixIsAJoke, which features a clip of Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) sharing a weird yet tender moment with his boss, Captain Raymond Holt (the late, great Andre Braugher) with the caption, "Thanks, Dad! Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix."

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" fans immediately rejoiced on X (formerly known as Twitter). One fan simply wrote, "BROOKLYN NINE-NINE ON NETFLIX," alongside a GIF of a small child experiencing utter joy. Another fan, @firefisteric, felt similarly, posting a GIF of Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a victory with the caption, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine is on Netflix again." Meanwhile, @katamaridumassy simply wrote, "Me after watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine for 4 hours straight," alongside a brief clip of Ja Rule's music video for "Livin' it Up," where he sings, "Uh oh, another episode."