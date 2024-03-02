What Does Saltburn Mean? The Steamy Movie's Not-So-Sexy Title, Explained

Through its unique use of sexual debauchery and scandalous behavior, "Saltburn" has made ripples on both sides of the aisle and became a somewhat divisive film as a result. However, what many may not know is that writer-director Emerald Fennell named the film's titular manor after a real area in the United Kingdom known as Saltburn-by-the-Sea. The filmmaker opened up to "Access Hollywood" about how the area inspired the name of her latest film. "About the title? Well, somebody asked why it was called Saltburn, and I said, 'Because it's a real town in England,'" she recalled.

While the area might seem like a typical English hamlet, it turns out that the town does have a bit of a scandalous history. This is because Saltburn-by-the-Sea is well-known for its history of smuggling, and this sordid past is actually one that many residents of the region remain proud of to this day. As for the meaning of the term "salt burn" itself, it seems to be a sort of callous that can coat the outside of a fish's body so that no more salt is able to penetrate through the skin. Yeah, not exactly the sexiest phrase when explained that way, is it?