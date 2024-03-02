What Does Saltburn Mean? The Steamy Movie's Not-So-Sexy Title, Explained
Through its unique use of sexual debauchery and scandalous behavior, "Saltburn" has made ripples on both sides of the aisle and became a somewhat divisive film as a result. However, what many may not know is that writer-director Emerald Fennell named the film's titular manor after a real area in the United Kingdom known as Saltburn-by-the-Sea. The filmmaker opened up to "Access Hollywood" about how the area inspired the name of her latest film. "About the title? Well, somebody asked why it was called Saltburn, and I said, 'Because it's a real town in England,'" she recalled.
While the area might seem like a typical English hamlet, it turns out that the town does have a bit of a scandalous history. This is because Saltburn-by-the-Sea is well-known for its history of smuggling, and this sordid past is actually one that many residents of the region remain proud of to this day. As for the meaning of the term "salt burn" itself, it seems to be a sort of callous that can coat the outside of a fish's body so that no more salt is able to penetrate through the skin. Yeah, not exactly the sexiest phrase when explained that way, is it?
The title seems to represent the film's many risqué sex scenes
"When I heard the name Saltburn, it sounded like a sex injury, but a really nice one, like a sort of sting," Emerald Fennell explained while chatting with "Access Hollywood." The filmmaker was joined by one of the film's stars, Rosamund Pike, and they almost immediately explained how "Saltburn" could be used as a reference to a sexual act. "A pleasurable sting ... And I think that's kind of what the film is really, isn't it?" Fennell mused. "She gave me Saltburn," Pike joked before the director responded, "Rosamund, are you ok?' 'No, she's got Saltburn!"
As funny as this exchange is, the actual plot of the movie follows a murderous social climber named Oliver (Barry Keoghan) who ingratiates himself into the life and social circle of his extravagantly wealthy crush, Felix (Jacob Elordi), through a mixture of deception, subterfuge, and manipulation.
Considering how "Saltburn" contains at least three shocking, sexually charged scenes, the title that Fennell selected for the movie makes a lot more sense in this sort of context. And though it may not exactly color the titular coast in the United Kingdom in precisely the way that some of its more conservative residents might prefer, the film's title — and its notoriety — might lead to a boost in tourism to the area.