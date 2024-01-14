5 Unhinged Movies To Watch If You're Obsessed With Saltburn
When it comes to unhinged movies, "Saltburn" has definitely earned its place within that questionable hall of fame. Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, the film watches as Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) meets and idolizes his wealthy Oxford classmate Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), eventually befriending the clueless rich boy. When Felix brings Oliver to his family's country estate, the titular Saltburn — which is, as it happens, a massive castle tucked away in the English countryside — Oliver is completely smitten with the world around him ... and it becomes overwhelmingly clear that he'll do anything he can to be a part of this rarified world.
Going into any further detail about "Saltburn" would spoil the entire experience, so anyone who hasn't checked out Fennell's second film yet can feel free to investigate further, though — and see exactly why it's so "unhinged." For those who have seen "Saltburn" and understand absolutely how wild and depraved it is, here are some other movies to check out, whether they match the heightened, campy tone of the film, share its psychosexual tone, or are just weird as hell.
Mulholland Drive (2001)
When it comes to weird movies, "Mulholland Drive" is definitely up there. Written and directed by noted weirdo David Lynch, the movie is ostensibly a message about how the entertainment industry and Hollywood as a whole can destroy and corrupt a person, but even Lynch himself says the film is open to basically any interpretation. In any case, the movie opens as Betty Elms (Naomi Watts) heads to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Everything seems perfect, but Betty doesn't know that before she arrived at her Aunt Ruth's empty apartment, a mysterious woman calling herself Rita (Laura Harring) has been hiding out there after a car crash. Amidst auditions, Betty tries to help Rita figure out who she is and what happened to her, and to say a lot of bizarre things happen from that point on is a serious understatement.
From a nightclub where the singer's vocals continue on in perpetuity to a strange monster behind a diner to Betty's real (?) identity, "Mulholland Drive" is full of twists and turns, which can either lead the viewer to a new discovery or down a rabbit hole as they try and figure out what just happened. Or it could lead them absolutely nowhere. If anyone thinks "Saltburn" is tough to grapple with, "Mulholland Drive" will inspire a brand new set of questions.
The Handmaiden (2016)
Written and directed by legendary South Korean director Park Chan-wook — the mind behind classics like 2003's "Oldboy" and the 2022 critical darling "Decision to Leave" — "The Handmaiden" is one of the twistiest movies in recent memory. Inspired by author Sarah Waters' Victorian crime novel "Fingersmith," the film opens as a mysterious man dubbed "Count Fujiwara" (Ha Jung-woo) concocts a scheme where he'll convince a young pickpocket named Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri) to get the powerful, wealthy heiress Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee) to marry him. To get closer to Lady Hideko, Sook-hee becomes the woman's handmaiden, and things progress from there.
Spoiling anything about the twists and turns of "The Handmaiden" would be extremely rude, so to keep it general, fans of "Saltburn" will love the psychosexual intrigue and conniving characters found within the older film. The movie was met with overwhelming acclaim upon its release, so no viewer will be disappointed by this knockout film ... and it'll definitely keep audiences guessing from beginning to end.
A Simple Favor (2018)
"Saltburn" is nothing if not deliciously campy, and anyone looking for that same vibe — and roughly the same number of on-screen cocktails — should absolutely watch "A Simple Favor." The film, which is based on Darcey Bell's novel of the same name, opens with mommy blogger Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) recording a video about her missing best friend Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) ... at which point the narrative backtracks to the day that Stephanie and Emily's sons bonded, leading to a friendship between the two. They couldn't be more different, with Stephanie sporting patterned socks contrasted against Emily's stiletto Christian Louboutin heels, but they grow close over several cocktail hours. Then Emily vanishes without a trace, and Stephanie tries to get to the bottom of her disappearance — and is shocked by what she finds.
Stephanie, much like Oliver Quick, ultimately infiltrates Emily's life in her absence, even striking up a romance with Emily's bereft husband Sean (Henry Golding) ... and she does so with glee (as does Oliver). "A Simple Favor" definitely has the same heightened feel as "Saltburn," and it features as many delectable looking drinks to boot — so pair the film with an ice-cold dry martini. (For bonus points, use Aviation Gin, the brand once owned by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, which is on display for most of the movie.)
Parasite (2019)
Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning masterpiece "Parasite" is really two movies when you think about it — and the first half is essentially a heist film, which bears a striking resemblance to Oliver's trickery in "Saltburn." Released in 2019, "Parasite" zooms in on the struggling Kim family, which is barely making ends meet until their son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik) gets the opportunity to pretend to be a university student and tutor the daughter of the wealthy Park family. From there, the entire Kim family makes their way into the Park household, quietly eliminating other staff members by staging situations in which those staffers are fired — and through it all, they never disclose to the Parks that they're all related.
The film turns on a dime halfway through when the Parks are away and the Kims play at their luxurious Seoul mansion ... at which point the Parks' fired housekeeper rings the doorbell asking if she can grab something she forgot in the house. Things go seriously awry from there. This plot twist is thoroughly unexpected, and we won't spoil it here, but it's a master class in suspense and shock value. "Saltburn" might have a few tricks up its sleeve, but the truth is that "Parasite" walked so "Saltburn" could run drunkenly through a hedge maze.
Triangle of Sadness (2022)
One of the grossest movies in recent memory, "Triangle of Sadness" definitely has much in common with "Saltburn" — based on the number of bodily fluids depicted in the respective films alone. The 2022 film by Swedish writer-director Ruben Östlund opens on the film's elite characters, from the fabulously wealthy to noted Instagram influencers and models, as they prepare to board a superyacht for a voyage. Things start to go wrong during one of the trip's luxury dinners, which takes place as the boat sails through a terrible storm at sea. Those with emetophobia, or a fear of vomiting, should definitely avoid "Triangle of Sadness" or skip this part — because the dinner scene in this film is one of the most egregiously disgusting sequences ever committed to film.
The ship ultimately crashes, killing most of the passengers except a select few. Most importantly, Abigail (Dolly de Leon), who worked on the superyacht as a cleaning woman, survives. Due to the fact that Abigail is the only person stranded on the remote beach with any survival skills, she becomes the group's de facto leader ... and its tyrant. Oliver uses sex as a way to earn power from the rich Catton family, just as Dolly does with her rich, beautiful subjects. Both characters know where they came from and want to leave that behind by any means necessary — no matter how nefarious those means might be.