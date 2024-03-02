Why Big Bang Theory Fans Desperately Wanted A Wendi McLendon-Covey Cameo
In 2019, "The Big Bang Theory" came to a close. With 279 episodes, the show had a stellar run, really getting a chance to delve into its central cast of characters and explore the varying unique dynamics. However, fans can't help but feel short-changed in one regard. They never had a chance to meet Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) sister, who was mentioned repeatedly throughout the series. While she never appeared on the series, if she was going to appear, viewers clearly would've wanted Wendi McLendon-Covey of "Reno 911!" fame for the part.
This casting has been bandied about for a while, as one Redditor posted years ago, "Every time I see [Wendi McLendon-Covey] I keep thinking this is older Penny (love her on The Goldbergs as a smother mother)." They even include an Imgur link with the two actors side-by-side, and the resemblance between Cuoco and McLendon-Covey is truly uncanny.
Some have suggested Mclendon-Covey could be Penny's mother, but we've already seen the character's mom in the show. However, her sister, Lisa, has been conspicuously absent, even in Season 10's "The Conjugal Conjecture," where other members of Penny's immediate family show up for her wedding reception. Other Redditors seem okay with this casting, as u/garygnu wrote, "Not a bad idea with McLendon-Covey. She could play Nebraska hick [wonderfully]."
Could Wendi McLendon-Covey play Penny's sister in a spinoff?
Penny's sister not having a physical presence on "The Big Bang Theory" may come across as strange, but there's actually a bit about the character that remains shrouded in mystery. The biggest one is arguably how Penny's last name is never mentioned on the show. However, her sister is mentioned periodically, and viewers do know that she's married and has a child.
As much as fans wanted Wendi McLendon-Covey to appear in the role, it didn't happen and may very well never come to fruition at this point. Then again, "Big Bang Theory" does seem to live on. The sitcom spawned the "Young Sheldon" spinoff, focusing on Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) when he was a child. Now, "Young Sheldon" will spawn its very own spinoff that's centered on Sheldon's brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), and his partner, Mandy (Emily Osment).
Similar to "Young Sheldon," it doesn't appear like there would be very much room to introduce Penny in the new Georgie spinoff. Of course, this could merely be the beginning, as it's not entirely outside the realm of possibility for a genuine "Big Bang Theory" universe to materialize. Perhaps down the road, a spinoff centered on Penny's family, including her sister, could come to light.
Above all else, Kaley Cuoco and Wendi McLendon-Covey are both fantastic comedic performers. There could definitely be a fun dynamic between them to the point where another spinoff practically writes itself.