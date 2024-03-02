Why Big Bang Theory Fans Desperately Wanted A Wendi McLendon-Covey Cameo

In 2019, "The Big Bang Theory" came to a close. With 279 episodes, the show had a stellar run, really getting a chance to delve into its central cast of characters and explore the varying unique dynamics. However, fans can't help but feel short-changed in one regard. They never had a chance to meet Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) sister, who was mentioned repeatedly throughout the series. While she never appeared on the series, if she was going to appear, viewers clearly would've wanted Wendi McLendon-Covey of "Reno 911!" fame for the part.

This casting has been bandied about for a while, as one Redditor posted years ago, "Every time I see [Wendi McLendon-Covey] I keep thinking this is older Penny (love her on The Goldbergs as a smother mother)." They even include an Imgur link with the two actors side-by-side, and the resemblance between Cuoco and McLendon-Covey is truly uncanny.

Some have suggested Mclendon-Covey could be Penny's mother, but we've already seen the character's mom in the show. However, her sister, Lisa, has been conspicuously absent, even in Season 10's "The Conjugal Conjecture," where other members of Penny's immediate family show up for her wedding reception. Other Redditors seem okay with this casting, as u/garygnu wrote, "Not a bad idea with McLendon-Covey. She could play Nebraska hick [wonderfully]."