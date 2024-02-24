The Ending Of Netflix's Live Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Explained

A young Airbender named Aang (Gordon Cormier) learns from his mentor Gyatso (Lim Kay Siu) that he is the next Avatar, the only person who can master all four elements (air, earth, fire, and water). Yet Aang is still a boy, and he's not ready to handle such a massive responsibility. Hoping to prevent the rise of the Avatar (who could easily threaten their domination), the Fire Nation slaughters every last Airbender — except for Aang, who narrowly escapes the massacre because he is running away from his duties as Avatar.

For a hundred years, Aang survives frozen inside an iceberg. When he emerges, he hasn't aged a day, but he finds the world is a very different place. The Fire Nation controls much of the world and hunts down any Earthbenders or Waterbenders who might stand in their way. Once Aang learns that his people were wiped out because he wasn't there when they needed him, he vows to take his duty as Avatar seriously.

After Aang has a vision of an attack on the Northern Water Tribe, he teams up with a Waterbender named Katara (Kiawentiio) and her brother Sokka (Ian Ousley) to try and stop it. However, hot on Aang's tail is Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation. His father, the Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), has exiled him, telling him not to return until he captures the Avatar. Zuko sees this mission as the only way to earn his father's approval.