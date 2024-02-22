The Worst Things Critic Reviews Said About Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" fans have been burned once before with a live-action adaptation. M. Night Shyamalan's film version of the iconic Nickelodeon animated series is much maligned to this day, so the bar wasn't exactly sky high for Netflix's new adaptation. The initial reactions to "Last Airbender" posted to social media were mixed, to say the least, and that trend has carried over to full reviews, with the new series holding a 60% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. But some of those reviews are massively brutal.

A common refrain is that adapting the greatest Nickelodeon show ever is a fool's endeavor. That's what Coleman Spilde of The Daily Beast ultimately has to say: "The show is fighting to prove its worth, but is consistently hampered by lofty ambitions that could never match the original show's scope." Kelly Lawler of USA Today thought something similar, with the show failing both as a one-to-one adaptation or as a new thing, writing, "The new 'Avatar' looks sort of like a corrupted facsimile of the original, and at the same time the heart of the first 'Avatar' is gone."

The original cartoon went off the air in 2008, and it remains a touchstone for many to this day. Many critics are saying Netflix's adaptation tries to capture that magic but fails. Writing for The Hollywood Reporter, Angie Han sums up many reviewers' thoughts well: "Rather than breathe fresh life into a familiar world, this 'Avatar' serves only to remind that some beloved properties might be better left on ice."