Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Makes A Major Change For A Good Reason

Few adaptations can stay completely faithful to the source material, especially when the original is a classic animated series. Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is no exception. As showrunner Albert Kim told Entertainment Weekly, the live-action version needs to make one pretty significant change to stay on top of the story ... though it does have an extremely good reason for this.

"All three seasons of the animated series essentially take place in the course of one calendar year," said Kim. "There was no way we could do that. So we had to design this first season, especially, to accommodate the possibility of some time elapsing between the first and the second season."

As such, the show's not messing with the time frame of the story just for the sake of changing things. The potential for the characters to get visibly older has to be written in the show's DNA to accommodate the unrelenting passage of time. Unlike animated characters, actors age — and for a show like "Avatar: The Last Airbender," the inevitably lengthy production cycles between seasons mean that, say, main character Aang's actor Gordon Cormier — 14 years old ahead of the Season 1 premiere — would have a pretty tough time portraying a character with the appearance of a 12-year-old boy in the coming years.