Star Trek: What Does NCC Stand For?

On "Star Trek," every Federation starship receives a name and a registry number, made up of a prefix and a numeral. The starship Enterprise, the show's most famous Constitution-class heavy cruiser, boldly goes where no man has gone before bearing the registry number NCC-1701. Although "NCC" is by far the most common Federation prefix, there's unfortunately no in-canon explanation for what it signifies.

Production designer Walter M. "Matt" Jefferies has said both that he came up with the prefix by combining the American civil aircraft prefix "NC" with the Soviet aircraft prefix "CCC" and that the second "C" was added for artistic flair. "Since the 1920's [sic], [']N['] has indicated the United States in Navy terms, and [']C['] means 'commercial' vessel. I added an extra [']C['] just for fun," Jefferies is quoted as saying in "Star Trek: The Original Series Sketchbook."

Meanwhile, "Star Trek" author and illustrator Franz Joseph claims in his 1975 reference book "Star Trek Blueprints" that "NCC" stands for "Naval Construction Contract." Now, Joseph's work isn't considered canonical, but since no creator officially attached to "Star Trek" has ever offered anything better, many Trekkies — and even some associated novelists — tend to accept this explanation.