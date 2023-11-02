Star Trek: What Does USS Actually Mean?

While "Star Trek" has introduced audiences to all sorts of fantastical characters and alien races, the ships crews use to fly through space have become just as iconic. Of course, there's the USS Enterprise, which has been featured in several "Star Trek" shows and films. But there's also the USS Voyager, which was under the command of Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) in "Star Trek: Voyager," as well as the USS Cerritos, as seen in the animated "Star Trek: Lower Decks." However, despite the prevalence of star ships in the series, many may still ask, "What does USS stand for in 'Star Trek?'"

Naturally, USS has a modern-day, real-world meaning. It's used in the United States Navy as a shorthand for "United States Ship." It's followed by a signifier to identify specific ships, such as the USS Arizona and USS Fletcher. Starfleet continues using the abbreviation for its star ships, but the meaning has changed several centuries in the future. In "Star Trek," USS typically stands for "United Space Ship," as can be heard in many episodes from "The Original Series," like "The Cage" and "Patterns of Force." Interestingly, "United Star Ship" has also been an appropriate name," as stated in "The Original Series" episode, "Court Martial." And as it turns out, there's a good reason why USS couldn't continue to stand for "United States Ship" in the Star Trek universe.