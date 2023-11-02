Star Trek: What Does USS Actually Mean?
While "Star Trek" has introduced audiences to all sorts of fantastical characters and alien races, the ships crews use to fly through space have become just as iconic. Of course, there's the USS Enterprise, which has been featured in several "Star Trek" shows and films. But there's also the USS Voyager, which was under the command of Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) in "Star Trek: Voyager," as well as the USS Cerritos, as seen in the animated "Star Trek: Lower Decks." However, despite the prevalence of star ships in the series, many may still ask, "What does USS stand for in 'Star Trek?'"
Naturally, USS has a modern-day, real-world meaning. It's used in the United States Navy as a shorthand for "United States Ship." It's followed by a signifier to identify specific ships, such as the USS Arizona and USS Fletcher. Starfleet continues using the abbreviation for its star ships, but the meaning has changed several centuries in the future. In "Star Trek," USS typically stands for "United Space Ship," as can be heard in many episodes from "The Original Series," like "The Cage" and "Patterns of Force." Interestingly, "United Star Ship" has also been an appropriate name," as stated in "The Original Series" episode, "Court Martial." And as it turns out, there's a good reason why USS couldn't continue to stand for "United States Ship" in the Star Trek universe.
Gene Roddenberry fought adamantly so that USS didn't stand for United States Ship on Star Trek
Giving space ships in "Star Trek" USS designations can likely be traced back to franchise creator Gene Roddenberry's time enlisted in the United States military. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, where the likes of the USS Hornet and USS Yorktown aided the American effort. The USS Enterprise would be built in 1958 as the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, and that's the name Roddenberry used to signal exploration of outer space in "Star Trek: The Original Series."
While Roddenberry seemingly paid tribute to his naval roots, he did change the name so that USS didn't stand for United States Ship. He actually put up a fight to executives to do so, as explained in the reference book, "The Making of Star Trek" by Stephen Whitfield. NBC executives reportedly wanted the Enterprise to be a "good, safe patriotic United States spaceship." However, as "Star Trek" fans know all too well, the franchise envisions a future that goes beyond the traditional sense of statehood. Earth is a more united place, so making the spaceships specifically affiliated with the United States would've been uncharacteristically nationalistic. Roddenberry won in the end, creating a fleet of ships that belongs to everyone and not just one country.
"Star Trek" has always maintained a diverse cast of characters, showcasing a future where earthlings don't see race and nationality as much. Making Starfleet and all USS vessels a global initiative makes the franchise feel like everyone is welcome.