Superman & Lois Season 4 - Everything You Need To Know

Trying to determine when Season 4 of "Superman & Lois" will air is kind of like trying to organize fish in a river. Each of the action-drama series' seasons has aired as part of The CW's mid-season programming on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., but thus far, all three outings have begun and concluded in different months. Generally, and judging by the network's previous airing patterns, we can expect Season 4 of the show to begin in the winter of 2024 and conclude early in the summer. There's no word yet whether or not The CW's restructuring will result in a big change-up and "Superman & Lois" airing in the fall of 2023.

To wit, Season 1 began in February 2021 and concluded in August 2021; Season 2 began in January 2022 and ended in June 2022; and Season 3 began in March 2023 and will conclude in June 2023. With that sort of discrepancy, anything is possible.

There's at least one positive thing we can tell fans — Deadline confirmed that Season 4 will contain 10 episodes. That is, however, a big comedown quantity-wise, since the show's first two seasons contained 15 episodes and Season 3 will contain 13.