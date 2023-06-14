Superman & Lois Season 4 - Everything You Need To Know
With The CW in a restructuring-related tumult resulting from its purchase by Nexstar Media Group in 2022, much of its original programming ended up on the chopping block at the end of the 2022-2023 season. "Superman & Lois" has joined a select number of series that have managed to escape the Cancellation Bear by earning a fourth season renewal. The happy occasion means that the DC TV universe will thrive into 2024, even if the series does indeed end at Season 4 or 5, as predicted by DC Studios head James Gunn in January 2023.
Until then, viewers will have a full 10 episodes to enjoy as Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), and their twin sons Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin) try to cope with life as a superfamily. As of press time, Season 3 of "Superman & Lois" is set to conclude in two weeks, but here's what we know so far about the show's upcoming fourth go-round.
When will Superman & Lois Season 4 be released?
Trying to determine when Season 4 of "Superman & Lois" will air is kind of like trying to organize fish in a river. Each of the action-drama series' seasons has aired as part of The CW's mid-season programming on Tuesdays at 9 p.m., but thus far, all three outings have begun and concluded in different months. Generally, and judging by the network's previous airing patterns, we can expect Season 4 of the show to begin in the winter of 2024 and conclude early in the summer. There's no word yet whether or not The CW's restructuring will result in a big change-up and "Superman & Lois" airing in the fall of 2023.
To wit, Season 1 began in February 2021 and concluded in August 2021; Season 2 began in January 2022 and ended in June 2022; and Season 3 began in March 2023 and will conclude in June 2023. With that sort of discrepancy, anything is possible.
There's at least one positive thing we can tell fans — Deadline confirmed that Season 4 will contain 10 episodes. That is, however, a big comedown quantity-wise, since the show's first two seasons contained 15 episodes and Season 3 will contain 13.
What is the plot of Superman & Lois Season 4?
The direction of Season 4 will largely be determined by the upcoming Season 3 finale of "Superman & Lois." It appears that "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" will revolve around the return of Clark Kent's ultimate enemy, Lex Luthor (a guest-starring Michael Cudlitz, replacing Jon Cryer as the Arrowverse version of the character). Luthor will be getting out of jail after a 17-year stretch in the pen, with an eye on taking revenge on Superman. His release will coincide with a meteor shower that holds Smallville spellbound. Elsewhere, Lois continues to recover from a double mastectomy and copes with her cancer treatments, and Inverse Superman has risen from his stasis.
Who will survive Lex Luthor's vengeance? Will the meteor shower ruin Smallville? Will half the cast die to free up the budget? How will Lois' cancer battle turn out? What will happen with Inverse Superman? Whatever happens, fans can anticipate that the show's themes of family and justice are likely to continue apace. Jordan and Jonathan's growing powers and their social lives, and Lois and Clark's journalism careers will likely also feature in Season 4. Expect to see Clark battle with the evils of the world, but rest assured he'll always have his family to lean upon.
Who will star in Superman & Lois Season 4?
Here's the good news: it appears that the Kent family will enter Season 4 of "Superman & Lois" intact, according to Deadline. That likely includes Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, and Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent.
What's the bad news? It appears that a staggering number of "Superman & Lois" cast members will be leaving the drama as regulars with the Season 3 finale. Deadline also reports that Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane, Lois' father), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang, Clark's teenage girlfriend and the mother of the boys' friends Sarah and Kyle), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing, Lana's independent-minded son), Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cortez, Lana's daughter and Jordan's love interest), Wolé Parks (John Henry Irons, friend and fellow superhero), Tayler Buck (Natalie Lane Irons, John Henry's daughter) and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo, a co-worker of Lois and Clark's) will all be gone. Walsh's exit was confirmed through a statement made by his wife Leslie Bourque-Walsh to The Direct, which read: "Congrats to the families of S&L for finally getting the update of their fate. We now know General Lane was cut due to budget. It was a fun ride. Bye."
The good news is that The CW hopes the actors will pop back up in guest starring or recurring roles. That makes up the show's entire supporting cast. There's no word as to who else will be guest starring in Season 4 of "Superman & Lois," nor if Michael Cudlitz will reappear as Lex Luthor.
Who is the showrunner for Superman & Lois Season 4?
As of press time, there's no word if the show's cast shake-ups will negatively affect the show's writing, producing, or directing departments to a similar extent. The CW has not announced a showrunner for Season 4 of "Superman & Lois." Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher ran the show during its first three seasons, and there's no official word as to whether or not they'll continue with the program in the same role. The show was co-created by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing and is run by Berlanti Productions.
Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns join Fletcher, Helbing, and Berlanti as executive producers. There is no further word as to who, if anyone, will be leaving the production team as of this writing. There have also been no new or returning directors or writers announced for Season 4 of "Superman & Lois" just yet.
Where you can watch Superman & Lois
Those looking to catch up on the first three seasons of "Superman & Lois" before its next season kicks off have a few options to watch the show.
The first is The CW's official website, which has the entire Season 3 up for streaming with advertising support. One of The CW's biggest issues with "Superman & Lois" was its lack of out-of-season streaming rights; Deadline reports that this has changed as part of the negotiations for Season 4, so perhaps the show's first three seasons will show up on the drama's landing page.
The second is through Max, which has the show's first two seasons up ad-free. Max offers two different kinds of subscription plans, with the cheapest package starting at $9.99 a month with ads or $15.99 for an ad-free experience.
Want to sample individual episodes? "Superman & Lois" is available for $1.99 per SD episode or $2.99 per HD episode and $24.99 per season at YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV +, Vudu, and Prime Video. Any of these options will have you ready to fly into Season 4 of "Lois and Clark" fully prepared for whatever Intergang or Lex Luthor could possibly throw at you.