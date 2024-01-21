Superman And Lois Season 4 Photos Offer First Look At Final Episodes

"Superman & Lois" Season 3 ends with Superman taking his fight against Doomsday to the moon. The two race toward each other, ready to finish the battle once and for all, but the episode concludes before viewers see who the victor is. Doomsday famously kills the Last Son of Krypton in the "Death of Superman" comic book storyline, a development adapted in works like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Audiences may be in for a less-than-pretty sight when "Superman & Lois" returns to The CW, but it does make Tyler Hoechlin's presence in Elizabeth Tulloch's Instagram photos a bit suspicious.

After all, if Superman dies, why is Hoechlin there for the start of production? Superman naturally comes back to life in the comics, but one would imagine the show would want to keep Clark Kent dead for a while for maximum impact if he does get killed. Seeing how Tulloch and Hoechlin are in outfits Lois Lane and Clark Kent would wear at The Daily Planet, perhaps audiences will see a flashback of the two together. Lois Lane may not know her husband's fate, so she looks back fondly at simpler times before learning the result of the battle.

While the main Kent family is back for "Superman & Lois" Season 4, we already know not everyone will return. It's previously been announced General Lane (Dylan Walsh) won't be in the final season. No release date for "Superman & Lois" Season 4 has been announced as of this writing, but with filming underway, fans shouldn't have to wait much longer.