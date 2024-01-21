Superman And Lois Season 4 Photos Offer First Look At Final Episodes
The CW has one DC show left on the air — "Superman & Lois" — with 10 episodes in its final season to wrap things up. To tease the beginning of the end, Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays Lois Lane, posted some behind-the-scenes photos to her Instagram, showing off her co-stars.
Fans will be hard-pressed to find clues about "Superman & Lois" Season 4 plotlines. Most of Tulloch's photos highlight the star posing cutely during the first week of production. Her post also features a picture of Tyler Hoechlin sitting in a chair wearing attire very suitable for Clark Kent. Another photo shows her with Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin, who respectively play her in-universe sons, Jonathan Kent and Jordan Kent.
The slideshow's final picture surely holds special significance for Tulloch, revealing that Season 4, Episode 3 — "Always My Hero" is directed by her husband, David Giuntoli. He has prior experience behind the camera, helming episodes of "Grimm" and "A Million Little Things." Giuntoli also has a history with DC properties, as he provides the voice of Bruce Wayne in the animated films "Batman: Soul of the Dragon" and "Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham."
What do Elizabeth Tulloch's photos mean for Superman & Lois Season 4?
"Superman & Lois" Season 3 ends with Superman taking his fight against Doomsday to the moon. The two race toward each other, ready to finish the battle once and for all, but the episode concludes before viewers see who the victor is. Doomsday famously kills the Last Son of Krypton in the "Death of Superman" comic book storyline, a development adapted in works like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Audiences may be in for a less-than-pretty sight when "Superman & Lois" returns to The CW, but it does make Tyler Hoechlin's presence in Elizabeth Tulloch's Instagram photos a bit suspicious.
After all, if Superman dies, why is Hoechlin there for the start of production? Superman naturally comes back to life in the comics, but one would imagine the show would want to keep Clark Kent dead for a while for maximum impact if he does get killed. Seeing how Tulloch and Hoechlin are in outfits Lois Lane and Clark Kent would wear at The Daily Planet, perhaps audiences will see a flashback of the two together. Lois Lane may not know her husband's fate, so she looks back fondly at simpler times before learning the result of the battle.
While the main Kent family is back for "Superman & Lois" Season 4, we already know not everyone will return. It's previously been announced General Lane (Dylan Walsh) won't be in the final season. No release date for "Superman & Lois" Season 4 has been announced as of this writing, but with filming underway, fans shouldn't have to wait much longer.