Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Ever Tell Her Whole Story About Working On Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her new series, "Wolf Pack," and why she won't let conditions ever be the way they were on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" on her set. "I hope that I've set up an infrastructure, a safety net for these actors that I didn't have," she said. "My generation just didn't have that."

Gellar also went on to address the elephant in the room, that is, her complicated relationship with the history of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." While the performer maintained that she is proud of the show, she did speak vaguely about her time with the series and its problems.

"I've come to a good place with it, where it's easier to talk about," said Gellar. "I'll never tell my full story because I don't get anything out of it. I've said all I'm going to say because nobody wins. Everybody loses." Tellingly, Gellar doesn't mention Whedon by name, but rather mentioned how the show can still exist outside of its problematic creator, asserting, "I will always be proud of Buffy."

While Gellar has always supported the other women of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," like Michelle Trachtenberg and Charisma Carpenter, who have spoken up about their experiences, it would seem that she would rather move past the issue at this point than attempt to rehash it.