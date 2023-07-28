The Star Wars Movies In Chronological Order - Does It Really Matter?

In the over 40 years since its release, George Lucas' "Star Wars" film spawned the nine-chapter Skywalker Saga along with two anthology films. From the perspective of newcomers to the franchise, it may seem confusing to know what's the ideal order to watch them. Thankfully, it's not as complex as you might think.

The first released entry was 1977's "Star Wars." In 1981, the film was retroactively renamed "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," implying that the events of the movie were taking place in the middle of the saga. This change was also translated in the two follow-up entries of the original trilogy, with 1980's "Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" and 1983's "Episode VI — Return of the Jedi."

The franchise wouldn't return to theaters until 1999 with "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace," the first installment of the prequel trilogy that showcased Anakin Skywalker's gradual transformation into Darth Vader. The film was followed up by "Episode II: Attack of the Clones" in 2002 and "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" in 2005.

Finally, we received the sequel trilogy. This set of films released between 2015 and 2019 includes "Episode VII — The Force Awakens," "Episode VIII – The Last Jedi," and "Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker." Also under Disney came the two standalone anthology films, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which both occur between the events of "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope."

The good news is that you can watch the "Star Wars" movies in any order you please without being overly confused. But there are things to consider before taking your own light-speed jump into the franchise.